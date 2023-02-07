OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: what's the difference

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On the 7th of February 2023, OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 11 - could it be the best OnePlus phone yet?

The Chinese smartphone maker has been climbing through the ranks in recent years. Ever since the OnePlus 8 Pro was released back in 2020 we've been paying attention because their handsets have gone up against the best phones in the world.

The OnePlus 9 Pro was the first to introduce the Hasselblad camera collaboration which proved to be a huge success. That was then followed by the OnePlus 10 Pro which refined the design and boosted the power. Now, the new OnePlus 11 takes things a step further, dropping the Pro title but maintaining the high-end specs.

You might be wondering what's changed this time around, and you've come to the right place to find out. Here I'll compare the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10 Pro side by side to find out exactly what's new.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: design and display

The most obvious difference between the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10 Pro is the design. They're clearly a part of the same family but the OnePlus 11 is an evolution of what was there before.

The camera module is the most blatant change. What was a sharp square notch on the back has been replaced with a softer circular one. Whether you're a fan or not will largely be down to personal preference although both certainly look sleek and sophisticated.

Another shift is in the available colourways. You could buy the OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, both options were matte blocks of colour that glisten in the light. The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, comes in Eternal Black and Eternal Green. The black handset is sort of similar to before, but the green has a glossy reflective glass back instead.

When it comes to size, the two phones are pretty similar. The latest OnePlus 11 measures 163.1 × 74.1 × 8.53 mm and weighs 205g making it ever so slightly bigger than the OnePlus 10 Pro which measured 163 × 73.9 × 8.55mm and weighed 201g.

Flip the phones over and you won't see any difference at all. Both devices have a Super Fluid AMOLED 6.7-inch curved display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440p (QHD+) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is LTPO which means the refresh rate can drop to as little as 1Hz for certain tasks and content which will help to conserve battery.

OnePlus 11 (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: camera

OnePlus has adjusted the camera system ready for the latest handset. As before they've collaborated with camera manufacturer Hasselblad in creating the setup and to fine-tune the software.

The OnePlus 11 uses a 50MP IMX890 main camera with a large 1/1.56" sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with a 1/2" sensor and a 32MP portrait tele camera, with a 32MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP IMX789 main camera with a slightly smaller 1/1.43" sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 1/2.76" sensor and an 8MP telephoto camera as well as a 32MP front snapper.

In use, there aren't tonnes of differences between photos taken on the default settings, but the colours on the 11 are noticeably bolder and more realistic than before. You'll also be able to take better portraits than you could on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: peformance

If you're someone who cares about getting the fastest, most reliable phone possible then the OnePlus 11 is miles ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are two reasons for that.

Firstly, the OnePlus 11 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which is the very latest in high-end processors. The OnePlus 10 Pro used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Secondly, the OnePlus 11 comes with a maximum of 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM in comparison to the OnePlus 10 Pro's 12GB LPDDR5, which means significantly more data can be stored by the apps which will speed up the running of the phone as a whole.

In terms of software, the OnePlus 11 comes with the most up-to-date OxygenOS based on Android 13 with 4 years of software updates ahead and 5 years of security updates. The OnePlus 10 Pro, on the other hand, is loaded with OxygenOS based on Android 12 with 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: price

You’re looking at spending £729 in the UK (around $829 in the US) for the most basic version of the OnePlus 11 with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Naturally the price increases for more storage and more RAM.

That's actually a little cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro was at launch, having started at £799 in the UK and $899 in the US for the same specs, although naturally, you'll be able to get it cheaper now than it was back then.

We're expecting to see the OnePlus 11 go on sale later in February 2023, but if you just can't wait, check out the best deals on the OnePlus 10 Pro below.