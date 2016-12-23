Every one of James Bond's phones rated in order of awesomeness

Previous Next 1/7

Calling 007

In the twenty first century we all have the ultimate Bond gadget in our pockets – the humble mobile phone. Any laser wristwatch or jetpack looks old fashioned compared to the capabilities of a smartphone.

It can track where you are, contact anyone you want and has access to the greatest database of information on the planet. So it's no surprise Bond has a top of the line smartphone in the new film Spectre, but this isn't the first time.

We're going to go through and list all the phones Bond has owned in the past and rate them in order of awesomeness. Sadly he's restricted to just Sony in recent years as the Japanese firm reserves the right to keep its phones as one of the main product placements within the films.

But this isn't just about the hardware, we've also taken into account how it was used in the film. Where does your favourite rank?