I've used the new TCL TV range – these could be the best gaming TVs yet

When it comes to gaming, you want a display that's going to really complement the rest of your setup. Having a top-spec console – like a PS5 – is partly wasted if you've only got a 60Hz display, for example. You'll miss out on the really high quality picture and frame rate that the device is truly capable of.

For those who want to maximise their gaming prowess, we've curated a guide to the best gaming TVs. Last night, the new TCL TV range was unveiled. Each range is packed with specs which should make them perfect for gamers. And after getting the chance to try them at the launch event, I can confirm – gaming fans will love these.

Let's start with the budget-conscious C64 range. That features TCL's Game Accelerator technology, which can push the refresh rate up to 120Hz. That's perfect for console gamers and more casual gaming fans.

For someone who doesn't play religiously, the C64 range still offers impressive specs when needed, without needing to shell out a huge amount. It's great for regular viewing, too, benefitting from the AiPQ 3.0 technology, which uses AI to tune contrast, colour, motion, clarity and HDR settings in real time. The result is a picture with every frame optimised to look as good as it can.

Moving up to the C74 range, things start to get more serious. These panels pack a native 144Hz refresh rate, meaning you can expect seriously smooth motion as standard. When you use the Game Accelerator mode here, that increases to 240Hz. Hook-up a proper gaming setup here and you'll see fantastic results.

That's not all. There's also just 6ms of input lag on the display, making it perfect for responsive gaming. Button presses happen almost instantly, giving you the competitive edge right when you need it.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Many of the same specs are mirrored on the C84 range, only this time there's a mini-LED panel instead of a QLED. This – perhaps unsurprisingly – was my favourite of the range. Picture quality is beautifully detailed, with full array dimming at over one million levels allowing stunning dynamic range.

TCL have used that technology intelligently, too. At the brightest extent of the range, the LED is capped by one notch. This isn't something you'd notice with the naked eye, but stops the LED from "clipping", and maintains a bright image, without distorting the quality.

I think the C84 is likely to be the best option for a wide range of users. That sublime image quality is just crying out to display your favourite movies and TV shows, while also having the horsepower required to game effectively, when you need it.

The series also boasts a native 144Hz panel, which can be boosted up to 240Hz with the Game Accelerator. Plus, you'll get the same AiPQ 3.0 technology, to constantly monitor your picture and make any necessary adjustments.

A sign of things to come?

Alongside the new range, TCL showed off a handful of concept pieces. These aren't currently available to purchase, but could give us a glimpse into the future of the TCL line-up. Two really caught my eye.

First, the Telly Table, which really does what it says on the tin. Take a coffee table and throw in a 42-inch, touchscreen panel. The idea, TCL say, is that users can make better use of the coffee table, with built-in games like Monopoly and air hockey, to play with friends and family. It can also be used for ambience – displaying a fire, for example – or flipped on its side to act as a regular TV.

It's an interesting idea. I can't see it replacing the main TV in most homes, but it could work as a cool addition in other rooms. Places where you might occasionally want to watch TV, but also enjoy other activities, would see the most benefit.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

The other was a device called the Art TV Plus. Similar to the Samsung Frame, the Art TV displays artwork when in standby, and acts as you'd expect a TV to the rest of the time. More interesting, though, was the accompanying soundbar. This features two detachable speakers – one on the left and one on the right.

When sat on the soundbar as standard, these are upfiring, Dolby Atmos speakers. Take them off, though, and they morph into a left and right channel, freeing users up to create a surround sound effect on the fly. They can also be used to improve the sound in other rooms. Want to keep up with the action, but need to make the bed? Take a speaker with you, and listen in from anywhere.

It's a remarkably simple idea, but the execution is fantastic, giving users a wealth of options, all from a single product.