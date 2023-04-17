TCL unveils a new range of mini-LED and QLED TVs, plus Dolby soundbars

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TCL have just announced a new range of TVs and soundbars, which bring a massive selection of panels to different price points. The C64 and C74 Series' utilise QLED technology, while the C84 Series makes use of a mini-LED display.

In the soundbar stakes, the S64 Series is designed to pair perfectly with TCL TVs. They also pack in Dolby Audio technology, which should make for some seriously impressive sonic performance.

When it comes to TVs, there's something for just about everyone here, so lets dive in series-by-series.

TCL C64 Series QLED TVs

The C64 Series is designed to offer great value, without compromising on quality. And it certainly seems like TCL have achieved that. This range packs a QLED panel, which should offer brilliant colour recreation. That's not all, either.

These models are all certified with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, meaning you can rest assured that the picture and audio quality is superb. Support for HDR10+ furthers that, while a 120HZ refresh rate should be more than enough for all but the most hardcore of gamers.

UK pricing and size options can be seen below:

43-inch – £329

50-inch – £379

55-inch – £429

65-inch – £599

75-inch – £949

85-inch – £1,499

TCL C74 Series QLED TVs

If the prospect of a 120Hz panel isn't gamer-centric enough for you, take a look at the C74 Series. These pack a base refresh rate of 144Hz, which improves to 240Hz with the Game Accelerator technology. Safe to say, these panels are making a serious play for the title of best gaming TV.

Elsewhere, the QLED panel features full array local dimming, 4K HDR Pro picture and 1,000 nits of peak brightness, for bright, colourful content. This one is only available in three different sizes, with UK pricing shown below:

55-inch – £649

65-inch – £799

75-inch – £1,099

TCL C84 Series mini-LED TVs

At the top of the range for these new releases is the C84 Series. These mini-LED TVs use QLED colour technology, with the AiPQ 3.0 algorithm for enhanced picture quality.

AiPQ 3.0 uses AI-processing to tune the contrast, colour, motion, clarity and HDR settings in real time, ensuring the image is as good as it possibly can be in every single frame. There's also 2,000 nits of peak brightness on offer, ensuring no amount of direct sunlight can interfere with your viewing experience.

Sound quality also gets the seal of approval. Dolby Atmos certification should give users confidence in the sonic potential of this range, while Dolby Vision IQ certification is also given for the picture quality. The range comes in four sizes – 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch – with pricing to be confirmed.