Is this the ultimate F1 fan's dream garage?
It's not often you get to see a fleet of F1 cars through the ages, but that's exactly what was on show at Race Week London.
While partners Esso and McLaren were showing off the latest technology in the form of a lap with Jenson Button in his F1 Car using a Gear VR headset, a veritable buffet of impressive cars waited for us outside on the grass.
And we couldn't resist having a snoop around.
1924 Bugatti Type 35
Formula One wasn't founded until 1946, but Grand Prix races were common across Europe and they laid the foundations for the high-octane sport we know and love today.
One of the most successful cars of those early Grand Prix days was the Type 35, which won numerous races and put Bugatti on the map as a serious car manufacturer.
1967 Lotus 49
Driven by World Champion Graham Hill, the Lotus 49 shows us just how different F1 cars were before the introduction of advanced wind tunnels and fancy aerodynamics.
The engine is at the back, like modern F1 cars, but it's exposed to the elements giving you a great look at the Ford Cosworth V8.
1974 McLaren M23
If this car looks familiar we wouldn't be surprised, as the M23 was used in the movie 'Rush'. It means this McLaren was once under the stewardship of the infamous British racing driver James Hunt, as well as Portuguese racer Emerson Fittipaldi.
The McLaren M23 was used in 83 races, and powered by its 3-litre V8 engine it managed 16 wins and 14 pole positions as well as two driver championships in 1974 and 1976.
1975 Ferrari 312T
The unmistakable shade of red and prancing horse motif reveals this is a Ferrari - this particular 312T (chassis number 24) saw action in the 75 and 76 seasons, although the model was used until 1980 - all be it with various upgrades and changes.
The 312T puts out an impressive 510bhp, and for those of you wondering what the "T" stands for, it's "transverse" which refers to a new position of the gearbox to improve handling.
1976 Shadow DN5
The Shadow Team has not be active in Formula 1 for a very long time, but back in 1975 and 1976 seasons the DN5 competed in 32 races gaining three pole positions and two fastest laps.
The car pictured here is the updated 'B' spec, which was introduced partway through the 76 season, with Welsh driver Tom Pryce the main figure behind the wheel.
1977 Wolf WR1
Walter Wolf Racing (who remembers them?) was only a constructor in Formula One between 1977 and 1979, so the Wolf WR1 can be considered one of the rarer F1 cars around.
The main driver during the Wolf's brief fling with Formula One was Jody Scheckter, who was crowned the 1979 F1 World Driver's Champion.
1989 Camel Lotus 101/3
The famous Camel cigarettes logo is well known by F1 fans, and this distinctive yellow Lotus will bring back fond memories for many enthusiasts.
It was driven by World Champion Nelson Piquet and Satoru Nakajima, and as the 101/3 name suggests this particular car was the third in a series of four.
2000 Benetton B200
Driven by Giancarlo Fisichella and Alexander Wurz, the baby blue Benetton B200 appeared in 17 races, but failed to record any wins, poles or fastest laps.
Its punchy V10 engine is just a pleasing memory nowadays though, as manufacturers are forced into using V6 Turbos - pah.
2011 Sauber C30
Bringing the garage closer to the present day, the 2011 Sauber C30 rounds off our list nicely and this particular car was driven by Sergio Perez - who now drives for Force India.
The C30 featured in 19 races and its best finish was 5th in Monaco, although Perez's best result in the car was 7th in the British Grand Prix.