I'm excited for Apple's June launch event – but not for the reason you might think

It's that time of year again – Apple's 2023 WWDC event has just been formally announced, taking place from the 5th-7th of June. Traditionally, WWDC has always been a cornerstone of the Apple calendar, bringing a mix software and hardware updates to the table.

This year, the event seems almost certain to revolve around the long-awaited Apple Reality Pro headset – just look at the event poster and tell me you don't see a VR headset like design. It was recently shown to a host of top Apple executives in a live demonstration, sparking rumours that the technology could be ready for a wider unveiling in the near future.

It's not going to be cheap, either. Rumoured to cost around $3,000, the headset is clearly being aimed at the premium end of the market, and has been touted as having features that will be of use to creators and power users.

But that's not what's got me excited. Cool though it may be, the mixed reality world still hasn't quite found its place, so while I'll be watching eagerly to see if Apple can change that, I'll be focussed on the rumoured new 15-inch MacBook Air.

While some have suggested that it could be released earlier than the event via a press release – something Apple did with the iPad (10th generation) and the iPad Pro M2 – my gut tells me that it will make an appearance at the event. Other rumoured launches like the Reality Pro and even a possible new Mac Pro are very much geared to specialist users. I believe that a new MacBook Air would make sense, releasing as something for the everyday user.

And what a release it would be. It's been touted to sport Apple's next-gen M3 chipset, which, if true, would likely also debut here. That's expected to be a 3nm processor, which stands to redefine what's expected of a thin laptop.

I've personally been using an M1 MacBook Air for years now. In my opinion, it's still the best value-for-money laptop Apple has ever released. It's no slouch either. I've used it for all manner of photo and video editing, music production, graphic design and more.

While a 15-inch MacBook Air wouldn't be able to compete on portability, that M3 chip would surely push the envelope even further. If everything we've heard is true, I can see it becoming the next generation of 'perfect' MacBook for the majority of users.

With the event just under ten weeks away, we're almost certain to hear more before then. As ever, we'll be covering all of the important bits in the run up, so be sure to check in for more details.