Quick! Xbox One X and Xbox One S are still in stock at these retailers

Are you struggling to get a great deal on an Xbox One S or Xbox One X? You're not the only one. Demand for the consoles has never been higher, all because people around the world are doing their bit for the global health crisis and staying at home. To make matters worse, the pandemic is interrupting shipments and manufacturing all across the tech and gaming industries.

And that is what we've seen over the last couple of weeks, with many of the most popular retailers are now completely devoid of stock. This problem is being exacerbated, naturally, by scalpers as well, who are now charging bank account breaking mark ups on online trading sites.

All is not lost, though, as the Xbox One S, the Xbox One X and its bundle deals are still in stock at a few retailers, and at regular wallet-friendly price points, too. You just need to know where to look. Below you can find the best in stock deals:

XBOX ONE X AND XBOX ONE S: IN STOCK CONSOLE DEALS

Xbox One S 1 TB + Borderlands 3 | now £239 at Curry's

Curry's finally has stock back, although bundles are flying off the shelves! This deal is good value, bundling a 1TB Xbox One S, which supports 4K and Dolby Atmos for the best in sound and picture, along with looter-shooter Borderlands. Take control of a Vault Hunter and explore the mayhem-fuelled wastes collecting an arsenal of weaponry. View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console Fortnite & 2 Game Bundle | now £199.99 at Argos

The price on this deal has gone up, but it's still the cheapest (and fastest selling) deal we could find from Argos or anywhere else, for that matter. For under £200, you can get a 1TB all-digital console with Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft download codes. It won't be around for ever, so you'd better move fast. Yoink!View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console 3 Game & FIFA 20 Bundle | now £209.99 at Argos

The same great deal on the One S, but with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the best games of last year. At just over £200, it's still a lot cheaper than most retailers are selling even the basic console, making this bundle a superb-value deal. View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | now £369.99 at Amazon

The world's most powerful games console in the high-end One X, a huge 1TB of storage capable of housing tons of 4K movies, games and music, and Jedi Fallen Order thrown in. Explore the gritty underbelly of the Star Wars universe like never before, after the fall of the Old Republic. Check this deal out, you must. Hmm?View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Console | now £229.99 at Amazon

At the time of writing, Amazon is plain out of almost all of its top bundles. However, it does have the Xbox One S as standalone, although stock is dwindling fast. View Deal

