GTA 5 for PC: Rumours, release date and things we'd like to see

Grand Theft Auto 5 will likely come to PC gamers in Autumn 2014. We take a look at the top 10 things we'd like to see in GTA 5 for the PC

Update: This week Forbes reported that GTA 5 would definitely be coming to PC in Autumn 2014, alongside the game's next-gen console launch.

Earlier this year, gaming website IGN picked up on the fact that Amazon has listed Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC.

Rockstar has also revealed that the PC release will have upgraded visuals, with the developer promising that "increased draw distances, finer texture details, desner traffic, and enhanced resolutions all work together to bring new life to the cities, towns, deserts and oceans of Rockstar North's epic reimagining of Southern California."

Grand Theft Auto 5 is unquestionably one of the best games of this year, but right now it's only available on Xbox 360 and PS3. With a 2014 release date on the horizon, we present T3's wishlist for what we'd like to see when Grand Theft Auto lands on PCs.

1. Smoother launch for GTA Online



Lost characters. Lost cars. Missing money. Changed genders. Crashes. Lost content. The launch of GTA Online contained more than its fair share of bugs. We're hoping that Rockstar Games has ironed them all out ahead of the game's release on PC and that history doesn't repeat itself. If it does, it make take more than a stimulus package to quell the fan base.



2. Content creation



There have already been a couple of videos leaked showing off content creation tools in GTA Online. From the look of them, however, the content creation seems limited to designing races and deathmatch contests. Since the Heist missions were some of the biggest highlights in the game's campaign, the ability to replicate them or design new ones in the Online mode would be brilliant. And speaking of content creation…



3. Mods



Dragons causing havoc. An elephant riding a bicycle. Doc Brown's DeLorean tearing through the streets. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Gravity Guns. These were just a few of the things players glimpsed in Grand Theft Auto 4 thanks to the game's awesome modding community. We'd like to see just as many crazy sights in GTA 5 – and it's heartening to see that some players have already started creating them.

4. Social Events



Last month Rockstar Games held its first ever Social Club event in GTA Online, throwing beach parties, tossing out weapons packs and allowing players to interact with the game's developers. We'd love to see a lot more of these types of events, with more mission packs and Heists planned as their centrepieces.



5. Tagging and turf



The last time we were in Los Santos – in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – we were able to mark our territory by tagging up parts of the environments. Since players are able to form crews in GTA 5 Online, we wouldn't mind being given the option to tag up areas where we've established our turf.



6. Story-based DLC



Yes, GTA 5 had a fascinating storyline, but once it was over, we have to confess we wanted to see more of Michael, Franklin and Trevor. Free roaming through Los Santos and scrubbing the side missions for Achievements is all well and good, but we'd love to see some more stories and some more heists for the protagonists to take part in.



7. Zombies



Oh come on! Who doesn't want to fight a zombie outbreak in Los Santos? Imagine GTA 5's online mode suddenly being flooded with the undead and crews being forced to work with each other in order to survive. No? Just us?



8. Local sporting leagues



In GTA Online you can take part in triathlons, play tennis and even get a round of golf in. These are all lovely mini-games, but wouldn't it be great if you could be rewarded for your prowess in them? How about implementing some leaderboards and tournaments so players can win money and equipment for beating their mates over 18 holes?



9. The return of some friendly faces



Eagle-eyed players will have already spotted the spiky Irish criminal from GTA 4, Packie McCreary, could be included in their Heist crews. They also may have heard Lester mention Niko Bellic in passing. It'd be interesting see some of GTA's back catalogue of bad guys make it into the GTA 5 mix. How about a mission involving CJ and the Grove Street posse from San Andreas? Now that would be fun.



10. More mysteries



In GTA 5 you can find notes describing a crime, parts of an alien space craft, UFOs floating above the map and some gamers believe there's a big conspiracy within the game alluding to the Illuminati. For its PC outing, it'd be great to see GTA 5 expand and build on this. More X-Files-stylee paranoia wouldn't go amiss.

