GoPro HERO 10 free update unlocks ultra-wide video

The GoPro HERO 10 Black just got some exciting new features in the latest update. This cam launched in October 2021, earned a full five stars in our GoPro HERO 10 Black review, and sits at the top of our best action camera ranking. The latest upgrade, available for free to download via the Quik app, will extend its capabilities in a few exciting ways: it adds support for the SuperView Digital Lens right up to 5.3K60, enables users to shoot at 24 frames per second, and also adds support for the Max Lens Mod.

SuperView is a popular digital lens that's designed to make you feel like you're actually there. It's the widest in-camera lens, and with this update it is supported in the HERO 10 right up to 5.3K60, enabling you to create stunningly hi-res, immersive video.

Next up, support for 24 frames per second video at 5.3K, 5K, 4K and 1080p video resolutions. This lower framerate is the standard for film and TV, making this upgrade a welcome addition for those who want to shoot for those outlets.

GoPro HERO 10 Black with Max Lens mod (Image credit: GoPro)

Finally, the HERO 10 will now support the Max Lens Mod. You'll need to buy one, but once you have it unlocks some exciting creative shooting possibilities. Those who aren't satisfied with the in-camera SuperView can go a step further with 'Max SuperView' – that is, even wider, distortion-free video. With it, you'll be able to shoot 2.7K60 video in both 16:9 and 4:3. Max Lens Mod also gets you Max HyperSmooth, which is the most advanced version of GoPro's outstanding video stabilisation, as well as the ability to deploy a full 360-degree horizon lock (on its own, the camera will only support up to 45-degrees of tilt, so this is a big upgrade).

To download the update, you just need to connect your HERO 10 Black to GoPro's Quik app. You can purchase a Max Lens Mod direct from GoPro, for USD $99 / GBP £89.99 / AUD $159.95. For more on the current lineup, head to our best GoPro guide.