Google Pixel 4 mega deal: get 20GB data for just £25/month with no upfront costs on EE

There's a lot to love about the Google Pixel 4, the latest and greatest in the line of Pixel phones the search giant has been banging out over the past couple of years. For starters, it runs 'pure' Android, guaranteeing regular updates and a clean experience; bloatware has been well and truly banished.

• Get the Google Pixel 4 on EE for just £25 per month and no upfront costs

The hardware is fantastic, too, with an eye-catching 5.7-inch display, a dual-camera setup (combining 16 and 12-megapixel lenses), and all-day battery life off a single charge. Android 10 is on board and, when Android 11 drops later this year, you'll be the first in line to get that, too.

The deal before you is from EE, via Mobiles.co.uk, and it's a pretty fantastic one: for just £25 per month you get 20GB data plus unlimited calls and texts with no upfront cost. We should note that to get this deal, you need to trade in an older handset for cashback, but even without doing so the price goes up to £31 per month, which is still amazing.

For a brand new phone that retails at £670, you can't really do much better than this deal. Plus, the contract length is only 24 months, as opposed to 36, meaning you'll be kept up-to-date on the latest Pixels.

Google Pixel 4 (64GB, Black) | 20GB data + unlimited calls and texts | £25 per month (with cashback) | 24 month contract | Available now

The deal before you is pretty sweet on the basics (data, calls, texts) alone, but it's made even sweeter by the addition of a free three month subscription to BT Sport and a free six month subscription to Apple Music. Don't miss out.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a brand new Android handset and have taken a fancy to the Google Pixel 4, then we strongly recommend this deal from EE.