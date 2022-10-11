Get up to 43% off Microsoft Surface laptops in these early Black Friday deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing - it's the first sign that Black Friday is just around the corner with discounts on all sorts of stuff on Amazon, exclusively for Prime members. You'll have to act quickly though because this deals event only lasts two days!

If you're hunting for a new PC, all of these Microsoft Surface devices have seen huge Prime Day price drops.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: £969 £549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A truly 2-in-1 hybrid computer, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a slate that runs on Windows 11 with a handy kickstand on the back to prop it up. You can buy it 43% cheaper than usual right now which is by far the cheapest it's ever been

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: £729 £579 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a compact and portable PC, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is literally the size of a notebook with a 12.4-inch screen. It'll very easily slip into your bag and comes loaded with an 11th Gen Core i5 processor.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: £2479 £1989 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want all of the bells and whistles but you'd still like to save as much cash as possible, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio has been discounted by £490. You can use it as a normal laptop or pull the screen towards you to transform it into a tablet.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: £1099 £879 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has had its price cut by 20% for Prime Day. You can use it as a tablet or magnetically snap a keyboard onto it to use it as a laptop. It's the tech giant's latest and most powerful yet!

It's a well-known fact that Microsoft makes some of the best laptops in the world and you could get up to £500 off if you buy one right now.

Whether you're after a 2-in-1 slate-style device or an ultra-portable notebook, there's bound to be something that's a perfect fit for you. Our top pick is the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 which was launched back in 2021 and really shows off the very best of what their devices can do.