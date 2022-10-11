Get top-rated true wireless earbuds for less than £100 in the Amazon Prime sale

Save money in the Prime Early Access Sale on headphones from Sony, Nothing and Sennheiser

Amazon Prime Day Nothing Ear (1) deal
(Image credit: Future)
Yasmine Crossland
By Yasmine Crossland
published

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has arrived on our shores and with it comes some incredible deals on everything audio. Sorting through which are worth buying and which aren't is no easy feat but luckily I'm here to help. 

I review headphones for a living, and if I were you, these are the ones I'd consider buying in the next couple of days because they hit the sweet spot between a decent discount and superb performance. 

(opens in new tab)

Nothing Ear (1): £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Nothing Ear (1) caused quite a stir when they were launched last year because not only do they sound great but the transparent design sets them apart from a very busy crowd of in-ear headphones. You could save £25 if you buy them right now. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds: £119.99 (opens in new tab) £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get 50% off the Sennheiser CX, a pair of true wireless earbuds with clean, balanced sound and effective noise cancelling. They have tonnes of handy extra features to explore as well.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Sony WF-C500: £90 £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
T3 five-star rated earbuds, the Sony WF-C500 are the cheapest they have ever been at Amazon right now. You won't get tonnes of extra features like ANC but the sound quality is way beyond their price tag.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Each one of these options offers something completely different and for slightly varying prices too. Be sure to read the Nothing Ear (1) review, the Sennheiser CX review and the Sony WF-C500 review before you buy but long story short, they're all some of the best cheap headphones you can buy right now.

TOPICS
Deals
Yasmine Crossland
Yasmine Crossland
Reviews Writer

Reviews Writer for T3, Yasmine, started writing reviews in 2019 and is always knee-deep in the latest tech products. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her tending to her plants and planning her next big trip. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals