Geneva Motor Show 2014: The hottest cars from the show floor

By Max Parker
Mercedes S-Class Coupe
This four seat, two door car has a 4.7-litre twin turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which produces 449bhp and 516lb ft of torque, meaning it should be able to go from 0-60mph in about five seconds. There are LED lights on the rear, an intimidating studded grille on the front and a panoramic sun-roof is standard. Looking for luxury? Well you're in luck. Go inside and you'll find a heated armrest, hot stone massage function on the front seats and even headlights encrusted with Swarovski crystals.
Price: TBA | Mercedes
Maserati Alfieri Coupe
Named after Maserati's founder, the Alfieri is billed as a homage to its racing heritage and it looks pretty darn fine. Packed under the hood is 4.4-litre V8 engine which can produce 460bhp and there's a six-speed transmission that is integrated with the rear axle. Going inside you find a classy look, with a large touchscreen for full control. While it's only a concept at this stage, we'd have to say that we would love for this awesome looking vehicle to be made.
Price: TBA | Maserati
McClaren 650s Spider
McClaren's latest supercar is inspired by the brands P1 hypercar and will sit just above the 12C in the product line. As you'd probably expect it is a seriously powered beast, with a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, 641bhp and 678Nm of torque, helping it hit 0-60mph in bang on three seconds. The chassis is MonoCell carbon fibre, which is super stiff and requires no extra strengthening.
Price: £215,000 | McClaren
Vauxhall Astra VXR Extreme
The Astra VXR Extreme is the most-powerful street-legal Astra ever made, thanks to a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 300PS and four enormous race exhausts. To help it achieve its goal of being the fastest Vauxhall available the company has shed over 100kg of weight through the use of carbon fibre and high-performance aluminium. Tech lovers fear not though, as there is still plenty of room for a high-end in-car system with phone connectivity, voice control and sat-nav.
Price: TBA | Vauxhall
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Bentley's updated Continental GT Speed delivers even more grunt, thanks to a new 6.0l twin-turbo W12 engine and the coupe version can now reach speeds of 206mph, which happens to make it the fastest Bentley on the market today. Along with the coupe mode, there will also be a convertible model and both will have some minor exterior modifications like a new rear diffuser and updated front splitter.
Price: TBA | Bentley
Lamborghini Huracan
The Huracan is Lamborghini's replacement for the Gallardo and we have to say to that it faithfully continues the company's current trend for making cars look futuristic and just down right exciting. Named after a famous fighting bull, the Huracan has a massive 610bhp V10 which will take you to 62mph in just 3.2secs. Inside everything looks just as menacing with angular shaping and a top end digital dashboard combined with a bevy of crazy looking dials and controls.
Price: £188,880 | Lamborghini
New Audi TT
Audi has fitted the brand-new Audi TT with a futuristic virtual cockpit which moves all the media tech and even the navigation system behind the wheel. Taking the form of a touchscreen, it'll show you everything from the speedo to the rev counter and will dynamically change depending on what mode you have the vehicle in. Outside of the tech, you'll find a new design, which is clearly reminiscent of Audi's recent concept cars and the R8. The new TT will launch with a 2.0-litre engine that that develops an impressive 380nm of torque and will send the car from 0-62mph in just 7.2 seconds.
Price: TBA | Audi
Jeep Renegade
Here at the Geneva Motor Show 2014 Jeep has unveiled its most compact SUV ever, which the company hopes will give it more traction in Europe, but without losing the classic American charm of its siblings. Even though the vehicle will be produced in Italy, it still has that chunky, rugged look we've come to expect. The engine choice comes from Fiat and includes a 1.4-litre petrol turbo and three diesel variants.
Price: TBA | Jeep
Mini Clubman concept
Looking to give Mini an entrant into the more premium compact class of vehicle, the Clubman concept boasts 5-doors and a design that pretty much resembles the Clubman that is currently available. Interior wise things also look a little more premium, with chrome and wood finishes aplenty plus a rather large touchscreen housed inside the trademark Mini circlular central element.
Price: TBA | Mini