Fantastic SIM only deal: EE will give you 60GB data for just £20 per month

There's lots of reasons you might choose to plump for a SIM only deal. Perhaps you have a WiFi hotspot you rely on, or you own your own phone, or just fancy the flexibility of being able to swap out your phone regularly. EE has a brilliant SIMO deal going right now that gets you 60GB of data for just £20 per month.

Alternatively, if you feel like you're going to be even more data hungry than that, there's a 100GB option for £25 per month available too. Both include unlimited texts and calls, of course, alongside free EU roaming. Plus, if you fancy a change, you can upgrade to a device plan after three months.

Both plans run over 18 months but because you can swap out your phone, it definitely won't feel like it's a drag. There isn't much you can't do with 60GB data and even less you can't do with 100GB so these are pretty fantastic deals.

EE SIMO | £20 per month| 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 18 month contract | Available now

With this fantastic SIM Only deal, you get 60GB of data, to be used for anything you want, alongside the standard unlimited calls and texts, free EU roaming, and the best coverage across the UK. All for a nifty £20 per month.View Deal

EE SIMO | £25 per month | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 18 month contract | Available now

This deal is the same as the above but with even more data on offer for only £5 more per month. If those 40GB extra are really going to count for you, then this is the right deal.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for some fantastic SIMO deals, look no further than these two from EE, offering staggering amounts of data for very little every month, with the flexible to change up your plan as you go.