Disney Plus complete guide: pricing, launch date, shows, movies and more

Now that Netflix has demonstrated how successful a properly put-together streaming service can be, everyone is rushing in to grab a piece of the market pie – and that includes Disney, which is launching its own streaming service this year in the shape of Disney Plus.

Essentially, it's Netflix but with Disney content, and nowadays that content stretches to Star Wars, and Toy Story, and the Avengers as well as a cartoon mouse with big ears. Here's everything you need to know about what a Disney Plus subscription is going to offer.

We know Disney Plus is coming to the United States on the 12th of November 2019, available to subscribers for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. That compares quite well with Netflix, which offers a choice of tiers to pick from at a starting price of $8.99 a month (and that's for a non-HD stream).

There's a bumper pack option as well: $12.99 a month, which also gives you access to Hulu and ESPN Plus as well, two other streaming services that Disney already owns. As we've said, Disney owns a lot of stuff these days.

What's not quite as clear at this point is international availability. We're assuming that Disney Plus is eventually going to launch in the UK, but Disney hasn't specifically said that this will be the case, or given any clues as to a launch date or price. It has made noises about wanting to expand into other regions, but no specifics yet.

If Disney Plus does come to the UK, which seems likely at the moment, how much will it cost? A straight currency conversion suggests £5.75 a month for the basic package and $10.69 for the one with extras, but currency rates fluctuate all the time, and Disney isn't likely to pay much attention to them anyway.

A better indicator might be Netflix prices – Disney knows that Netflix is its big rival, and will want to undercut it. At the moment you can subscribe to Netflix for £5.99 a month and up, with the top plan (4K quality where available and four simultaneous streams) yours for £11.99 a month.

Expect Disney to come in a little below those price points, though it can't offer ESPN Plus or Hulu here in the UK, because it doesn't have the necessary licensing rights. Somewhere in the £5-7 price range could be where Disney ends up pricing Disney Plus in the UK.

Disney Plus: movies and shows

As we've already mentioned, Disney is now in charge of a whole lot of video content: from classic Disney and Pixar films like The Lion King (original and remake), to the big Marvel franchises, to television shows such as The Simpsons. It's been pulling some of its shows and movies off Netflix in preparation for the launch of Disney Plus.

Eventually, all of this content should make its way to Disney Plus, though it's not going to happen all at once. To take just example, thanks to Disney's acquisition of Fox, The Simpsons will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus in the US from launch day – all 30 seasons of it. The Star Wars films will be available from day one too.

Disney is making content especially for the Disney Plus service too. We've got five Marvel shows on the way to the streaming platform (covering characters including Hawkeye and Loki), plus the first live action Star Wars series, called The Mandalorian (spot the Boba Fett link). The animated series The Clone Wars is switching to Disney Plus too, and there's unconfirmed talk of an Obi-Wan TV show in the works as well.

As far as the scheduling is concerned, as we've already said, we know certain titles – including The Mandalorian and Captain Marvel – are going to be available on launch day to help the subscription push. Other material will be later: the Loki series isn't due until 2021, for instance. We'll have to wait and see how long it takes for everything to become available.

How all of this translates into the UK isn't immediately clear, because Disney has different deals with UK broadcasters over shows like The Simpsons and its movies. It's a safe bet that all the original Disney Plus content (like The Mandalorian) will be available to stream at launch, but other material might take a while to move over.

Disney Plus: apps and features

There are still a lot of questions around some of the details of the Disney Plus experience, besides the content you'll be able to watch and how much you're going to be asked to pay. Netflix is probably the best guide for what to expect – Disney Plus should come to most platforms, with apps for Android, iOS, the web, games consoles and smart TVs.

We have seen some of the interface shown off, with the familiar rows of shows and movies arranged in blocks for viewers to scroll through. Content will also be sorted into major hubs, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

This is based on what Disney has been showing off ahead of the launch of the service, but we expect that the interface is still subject to change at this point – and will continue to change after launch day. Of course another user account will be required so Disney Plus knows who you are.

Disney has promised that some content will be streamed in 4K HDR where available, though we don't know yet how many streams you'll be able to access simultaneously. There will be support for multiple users on the same accounts, like kids and parents – that's actually something that Netflix does very well – and parental control features are going to come built-in.

Also confirmed is the ability to download content from Disney Plus to devices like smartphones and tablets. That should come in handy if you're travelling away from home and want to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe with you.

No doubt more details are going to come down the pipe before now and November, including – we hope – more information about what we can expect and when we can expect to see it in the UK. We'll keep updating this article as we learn more.