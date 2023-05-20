Dear Apple, this is what we want from the Reality Pro headset

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

WWDC 2023 is looming ever closer. The event is expected to play host to a range of new devices and software like the 15-inch MacBook Air and the iOS 17 update.

But arguably the most anticipated product is the Apple Reality Pro headset. The oft-rumoured device will signal Apple's first movement in the MR, AR or VR headset space, and has attracted a lot of attention in the past few months.

There's also been a lot of speculation over the feature-set the device could arrive with. Now, another AR device has launched – with a feature I'd love to see replicated on Apple's device.

The Sightful Spacetop is a device which fuses a pair of AR glasses – not dissimilar in appearance to the Rokid Max AR which I tested recently – with a laptop keyboard. Users wear the glasses to view their virtual display, but use the keyboard to carry out tasks.

It's a really brilliant solution. It's no secret that AR and similar products are in their infancy, which has led many to question their utility. Sightful say that this more familiar format makes it easier for new users to find their feet with AR.

This kind of integration is exactly what I'd like to see Apple bring to the table. It doesn't have to be exactly the same – I'm expecting an Apple product to feature substantially more bells and whistles than this – but it needs to be effortless for those who are new to AR.

I'd love to see users get the ability to connect a Magic Keyboard – or even the keyboard from their MacBook – to utilise a similar functionality. That middle ground between full-on AR features and familiarity could be the difference between a successful product launch and a flop.

With just over three weeks to go until WWDC takes place, we won't have long to wait to see what it's capable of.