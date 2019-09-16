Best yoga mats 2019: Master all yoga poses with the best yoga mats available on the market today

Yoga might be all about minimalism but even the best yogi can benefit from a decent yoga mat, so imagine how good you could be with the very best yoga mat out there right now. From offering better grip to greater comfort, pushing the limits on your yoga mat quality will help you smash your own limits, stretching beyond anything you thought possible – well, you will still have to put the work in, of course.

As more and more yoga mat companies are cropping up, with the growing popularity of the practice, it's little wonder that the mats are getting more complex. Features to look out for range from grip, size and line markings to cushioning, lastability, absorption and, of course, eco-friendliness. So how do you decide which is the ideal mat for your goals?

How to buy the best yoga mat for you

 The first limiting factor you may want to work from is budget. Mats range from a tenner to just over one hundred pounds. While the top end might sound like a lot, once you've tried one and experienced the benefits you'll likely realise it was worth the extra expense.

Also, when you consider that this cost will be spread over several years – as the higher quality mats last longer – that price might not seem so steep. That said we've also found some great affordable options that offer many of the benefits of the high-end, but more on that below.

After cost the next major factor for most people will be grip. The better the grip, the more you can push your limits without the distraction of slipping on the mat yourself, or the mat slipping on the floor. This takes into account wetness from sweat and hot classes too. Again, this can save you money as you don't need to buy a separate yoga mat towel too, if the mat is already sweat friendly,

Size is another major consideration. You may want the biggest possible mat so you can stretch out without reaching the edge – and also mark a bit more precious territory in that yoga studio. But size does mean more to carry so considering more portable options, especially if you're on the move a lot, is also a factor.

Yoga can improve your flexibilty and have a positive impact on your body comfort levels

(Image credit: Yoga Lead)

One consideration you may not have thought was important is line markings. Lots of mats now offer these to help you align your hands and feet so that you know you're symmetrical. This is ideal for those with an imbalance or anybody just starting out that wants to be sure they're progressing in the right direction immediately.

Comfort is another huge area to consider. If you've got any pain in your knees or feet when doing a bent-over-backwards pose, like camel, then you'll want a slightly thicker mat for padding. That said, go too thick and when balancing on one leg in tree you may find that sponginess leaves you wobbly – an extra challenge, sure, but perhaps not one you need.

Finally, but possibly most importantly, eco-friendliness. Lots of yoga companies now pride themselves on using ecologically friendly materials and processes to leave the most minimal impact on the planet in creating their mats. The result can sometimes mean a compromise in quality or a particularly strong smell. It can also mean a more gentle cleaning process is needed. All that has been considered in our testing process. So, with all that in mind, here are the best yoga mats out there right now.

Our pick of the best yoga mats to buy today

Best yoga mats: The Lifeorme yoga mat

(Image credit: Liferom)

1. The Lifeorme yoga mat

Simply the best yoga mat you can buy

Specifications
Best for: Grip
Material: Natural Rubber
Weight: 2.5 kg
Thickness: 4.2 mm
Dimensions: 185 x 68 cm
Reasons to buy
+Amazing grip+Excellent support+Helpful line markings
Reasons to avoid
-Expensive 

• Buy this yoga mat directly from Lifeorme

Lifeorm manages to offer an eco-friendly natural rubber mat which also delivers grip and works dry or even sweaty classes. The line markings, dubbed AlignForMe, help you find the perfectly aligned position, from Warrior One to Down Dog. This leaves you feeling confident you're doing everything right – we even found ourselves stretching further thanks to that reassurance.

The extra width and length of this mat over some standard offerings also leaves you feeling more secure. The thickness is ideal, enough comfort for your bony bits while remaining slim enough for easy transport and wobble-free balance poses.

The PVC-free material is biodegradable in as little as one year but the mat will last you years if you treat it right. The material doesn't smell, like some others out there, yet sweat absorption is excellent – but you will need to give this a wipe down fairly regularly to keep it that way.

Best yoga mats: Yogi Bare Paws

(Image credit: Yogi Bare)

2. Yogi Bare Paws yoga mat

Great eco-friendly grip on a budget

Specifications
Best for: Grip on a budget
Material: Natural PU rubber
Weight: 2.5 kg
Thickness: 4 mm
Dimensions: 180 x 66 cm
Reasons to buy
+Fantastic grip+Useful alignment markings+Eco-friendly
Reasons to avoid
-Bunches a little

• Buy this yoga mat directly from Yogi Bare

If you want the eco-friendly natural rubber of a top-end yoga mat that offers superb grip, in the wet or dry, but want it all on a budget, then the Yogi Bare Paws is for you.

Somehow the Yogi Bare gang have managed to offer much the same material as Lifeorm but at a far cheaper price. Sure it's slightly smaller in size and thinner too, but the grip is still there. Line markings aren't as useful but there are still a few that help with the basic moves. 

There's enough support from the thickness but it does tend to bunch a bit at times, meaning you need to smooth it out again between moves, but only a little – we're nit-picking. For the price this is one of the best yoga mats out there for grip.

Best yoga mats: Manduka Prolite

(Image credit: Manduka)

3. Manuka Prolite yoga mat

Ideal for yogis on the move who enjoy comfort

Specifications
Best for: Portability
Material: PVC, latex free, sustainably produced
Weight: 1.8 kg
Thickness: 4.7 mm
Dimensions: 180 x 61 cm
Reasons to buy
+Superb support and comfort+Ideal size for portability 
Reasons to avoid
- Needs use to break-in for grip

• Buy this yoga mat directly from Manduka

While Manduka does use PVC materials (latex free though) it's process is OEKO-TEX certified meaning it's friendlier to the environment and comes with a lifetime guarantee. The 4.7mm of thickness this offers is supported by dimpled cushioning making it super comfortable while also stopping sweat absorption to keep it cleaner for longer.

The grip could be better initially, but after a bit of use this improves. An initial processes of leaving this covered in sea salt for 24 hours is required for early-use grip – a bit of a faff but worth it. The weight and size is portable without compromising on comfort making it ideal for taking to classes with hard floors.

Some people will want a wider mat but for most this serves the basic needs while remaining mega mobile yet still thick enough to be comfortable even in awkward poses. 

4. The Combo Yoga Mat by Yoga Design Lab

A funky mat for all-round use, great for bikram or ashtanga

Specifications
Best for: Style lovers
Material: Natural Rubber
Thickness: 3.5mm
Dimensions: 178x61cm
Reasons to buy
+Variety of designs+Grips sweaty hands
Reasons to avoid
-Not the cheapest 

This mat comes in a borderline ludicrous number of designs, with everything from tranquil sunsets to on-trend mandalas and geometric patterns that will be the talk of your yoga class (and offer a distraction from less-than-optimum posture). This is a combination mat/towel that’s grippy and absorbent enough for any workout class, and while pricey, it’s worth the investment for frequent use. Plus, it’s machine washable. Effective, cool-looking, and low-maintenance? We’re sold. 

5. Yoga Mad Warrior Plus Yoga Mat

Don’t let discomfort get in the way of perfecting your poses with this thick, joint-friendly mat

Specifications
Best for: Bad knees
Material: PVC
Thickness: 6mm
Dimensions: 186x61cm
Reasons to buy
+Cheap+Extra cushioning
Reasons to avoid
-A bit slippery 

If sensitive knees stop you from enjoying your class, the Yoga Mad Warrior Plus Yoga Mat is a must-try. At just £18.00, this mat is the cheapest on our list, but with its positively plush 6mm thickness — around 30% thicker than other yoga mats on the market — we also rate it as the best yoga mat for bad knees, offering maximum cushioning and comfort to allow you to give your full concentration when practising poses. It’s not the grippiest, though. 

6. Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat

A naturally-sourced mat for eco-warriors, with a charitable cause behind it

Specifications
Best for: Reducing carbon footprint
Material: Natural Rubber
Thickness: 5mm
Dimensions: 173x61cm
Reasons to buy
+Environmentally friendly+Variety of colours
Reasons to avoid
-Expensive 

It’s tempting to think that exercise is all about looking after numero uno, but yoga is a completely different story. The Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat helps up the social responsibility factor by planting a tree for every mat purchased, so not only will you reap the benefits of its cushioned base and excellent grip, you’ll be contributing to saving the planet. Although a little pricey, you get double the value: a high-quality and long-lasting mat, and a little bit of smugness over your reduced carbon footprint. 

7. PrAna E.C.O Yoga Mat

Be at one with nature with this outdoor yoga mat, cushioned on both sides for comfort

Specifications
Best for: Outdoor use
Material: 100% Thermoplastic Elastomer
Thickness: 5mm
Dimensions: 182x60cm
Reasons to buy
+UV resistant +Affordable
Reasons to avoid
-Plain design 

The PrAna E.C.O Yoga Mat is a lightweight and UV resistant mat ideal for exercising in the garden or park. If you’re looking to invest in the best yoga mat for outdoor use, this is the surefire winner. For a very reasonable price, you get a textured grip and double-sided cushioning for ultimate comfort during inversions. It also comes in black and pink, so the choice of whether to stand out or blend in is up to you. 

