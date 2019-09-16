Best yoga mats 2019: Master all yoga poses with the best yoga mats available on the market today

Yoga might be all about minimalism but even the best yogi can benefit from a decent yoga mat, so imagine how good you could be with the very best yoga mat out there right now. From offering better grip to greater comfort, pushing the limits on your yoga mat quality will help you smash your own limits, stretching beyond anything you thought possible – well, you will still have to put the work in, of course.

As more and more yoga mat companies are cropping up, with the growing popularity of the practice, it's little wonder that the mats are getting more complex. Features to look out for range from grip, size and line markings to cushioning, lastability, absorption and, of course, eco-friendliness. So how do you decide which is the ideal mat for your goals?

How to buy the best yoga mat for you

The first limiting factor you may want to work from is budget. Mats range from a tenner to just over one hundred pounds. While the top end might sound like a lot, once you've tried one and experienced the benefits you'll likely realise it was worth the extra expense.

Also, when you consider that this cost will be spread over several years – as the higher quality mats last longer – that price might not seem so steep. That said we've also found some great affordable options that offer many of the benefits of the high-end, but more on that below.

After cost the next major factor for most people will be grip. The better the grip, the more you can push your limits without the distraction of slipping on the mat yourself, or the mat slipping on the floor. This takes into account wetness from sweat and hot classes too. Again, this can save you money as you don't need to buy a separate yoga mat towel too, if the mat is already sweat friendly,

Size is another major consideration. You may want the biggest possible mat so you can stretch out without reaching the edge – and also mark a bit more precious territory in that yoga studio. But size does mean more to carry so considering more portable options, especially if you're on the move a lot, is also a factor.

One consideration you may not have thought was important is line markings. Lots of mats now offer these to help you align your hands and feet so that you know you're symmetrical. This is ideal for those with an imbalance or anybody just starting out that wants to be sure they're progressing in the right direction immediately.

Comfort is another huge area to consider. If you've got any pain in your knees or feet when doing a bent-over-backwards pose, like camel, then you'll want a slightly thicker mat for padding. That said, go too thick and when balancing on one leg in tree you may find that sponginess leaves you wobbly – an extra challenge, sure, but perhaps not one you need.

Finally, but possibly most importantly, eco-friendliness. Lots of yoga companies now pride themselves on using ecologically friendly materials and processes to leave the most minimal impact on the planet in creating their mats. The result can sometimes mean a compromise in quality or a particularly strong smell. It can also mean a more gentle cleaning process is needed. All that has been considered in our testing process. So, with all that in mind, here are the best yoga mats out there right now.

Our pick of the best yoga mats to buy today

1. The Lifeorme yoga mat Simply the best yoga mat you can buy Specifications Best for: Grip Material: Natural Rubber Weight: 2.5 kg Thickness: 4.2 mm Dimensions: 185 x 68 cm Reasons to buy + Amazing grip + Excellent support + Helpful line markings Reasons to avoid - Expensive Check Walmart

• Buy this yoga mat directly from Lifeorme

Lifeorm manages to offer an eco-friendly natural rubber mat which also delivers grip and works dry or even sweaty classes. The line markings, dubbed AlignForMe, help you find the perfectly aligned position, from Warrior One to Down Dog. This leaves you feeling confident you're doing everything right – we even found ourselves stretching further thanks to that reassurance.

The extra width and length of this mat over some standard offerings also leaves you feeling more secure. The thickness is ideal, enough comfort for your bony bits while remaining slim enough for easy transport and wobble-free balance poses.

The PVC-free material is biodegradable in as little as one year but the mat will last you years if you treat it right. The material doesn't smell, like some others out there, yet sweat absorption is excellent – but you will need to give this a wipe down fairly regularly to keep it that way.

2. Yogi Bare Paws yoga mat Great eco-friendly grip on a budget Specifications Best for: Grip on a budget Material: Natural PU rubber Weight: 2.5 kg Thickness: 4 mm Dimensions: 180 x 66 cm Reasons to buy + Fantastic grip + Useful alignment markings + Eco-friendly Reasons to avoid - Bunches a little

• Buy this yoga mat directly from Yogi Bare

If you want the eco-friendly natural rubber of a top-end yoga mat that offers superb grip, in the wet or dry, but want it all on a budget, then the Yogi Bare Paws is for you.

Somehow the Yogi Bare gang have managed to offer much the same material as Lifeorm but at a far cheaper price. Sure it's slightly smaller in size and thinner too, but the grip is still there. Line markings aren't as useful but there are still a few that help with the basic moves.

There's enough support from the thickness but it does tend to bunch a bit at times, meaning you need to smooth it out again between moves, but only a little – we're nit-picking. For the price this is one of the best yoga mats out there for grip.

3. Manuka Prolite yoga mat Ideal for yogis on the move who enjoy comfort Specifications Best for: Portability Material: PVC, latex free, sustainably produced Weight: 1.8 kg Thickness: 4.7 mm Dimensions: 180 x 61 cm Reasons to buy + Superb support and comfort + Ideal size for portability Reasons to avoid - Needs use to break-in for grip

• Buy this yoga mat directly from Manduka

While Manduka does use PVC materials (latex free though) it's process is OEKO-TEX certified meaning it's friendlier to the environment and comes with a lifetime guarantee. The 4.7mm of thickness this offers is supported by dimpled cushioning making it super comfortable while also stopping sweat absorption to keep it cleaner for longer.

The grip could be better initially, but after a bit of use this improves. An initial processes of leaving this covered in sea salt for 24 hours is required for early-use grip – a bit of a faff but worth it. The weight and size is portable without compromising on comfort making it ideal for taking to classes with hard floors.

Some people will want a wider mat but for most this serves the basic needs while remaining mega mobile yet still thick enough to be comfortable even in awkward poses.

4. The Combo Yoga Mat by Yoga Design Lab A funky mat for all-round use, great for bikram or ashtanga Specifications Best for: Style lovers Material: Natural Rubber Thickness: 3.5mm Dimensions: 178x61cm Reasons to buy + Variety of designs + Grips sweaty hands Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest $56 View at Amazon 23 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This mat comes in a borderline ludicrous number of designs, with everything from tranquil sunsets to on-trend mandalas and geometric patterns that will be the talk of your yoga class (and offer a distraction from less-than-optimum posture). This is a combination mat/towel that’s grippy and absorbent enough for any workout class, and while pricey, it’s worth the investment for frequent use. Plus, it’s machine washable. Effective, cool-looking, and low-maintenance? We’re sold.

5. Yoga Mad Warrior Plus Yoga Mat Don’t let discomfort get in the way of perfecting your poses with this thick, joint-friendly mat Specifications Best for: Bad knees Material: PVC Thickness: 6mm Dimensions: 186x61cm Reasons to buy + Cheap + Extra cushioning Reasons to avoid - A bit slippery $51.49 View at Amazon

If sensitive knees stop you from enjoying your class, the Yoga Mad Warrior Plus Yoga Mat is a must-try. At just £18.00, this mat is the cheapest on our list, but with its positively plush 6mm thickness — around 30% thicker than other yoga mats on the market — we also rate it as the best yoga mat for bad knees, offering maximum cushioning and comfort to allow you to give your full concentration when practising poses. It’s not the grippiest, though.

6. Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat A naturally-sourced mat for eco-warriors, with a charitable cause behind it Specifications Best for: Reducing carbon footprint Material: Natural Rubber Thickness: 5mm Dimensions: 173x61cm Reasons to buy + Environmentally friendly + Variety of colours Reasons to avoid - Expensive $84.95 View at Amazon

It’s tempting to think that exercise is all about looking after numero uno, but yoga is a completely different story. The Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat helps up the social responsibility factor by planting a tree for every mat purchased, so not only will you reap the benefits of its cushioned base and excellent grip, you’ll be contributing to saving the planet. Although a little pricey, you get double the value: a high-quality and long-lasting mat, and a little bit of smugness over your reduced carbon footprint.

7. PrAna E.C.O Yoga Mat Be at one with nature with this outdoor yoga mat, cushioned on both sides for comfort Specifications Best for: Outdoor use Material: 100% Thermoplastic Elastomer Thickness: 5mm Dimensions: 182x60cm Reasons to buy + UV resistant + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Plain design $46.56 View at Amazon

The PrAna E.C.O Yoga Mat is a lightweight and UV resistant mat ideal for exercising in the garden or park. If you’re looking to invest in the best yoga mat for outdoor use, this is the surefire winner. For a very reasonable price, you get a textured grip and double-sided cushioning for ultimate comfort during inversions. It also comes in black and pink, so the choice of whether to stand out or blend in is up to you.