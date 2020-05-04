The 5 best Windows 10 VPNs in 2020: protect your PC with one easy download

You may have already read our overall best VPN super list and got an idea of which service you should be downloading. But with Windows 10 still the most used operating system in the world (and by some distance), we can understand why you'd want to focus in on the best PC VPN options you can opt for.

Microsoft certainly is a mighty company but ever since it started charging for software – so, forever then – it's been a target for hackers. As such you need to make sure your Windows 10 machine is protected, which a VPN can help with by keeping you disguised online. But there are more reasons to get your machine behind the wonder-wall of a VPN.

Big streamer? Using a VPN with Netflix and other streaming services will let you watch different regions' catalogues. Equally a VPN will help keep you secure when logging into potentially sketchy public Wi-Fi. Of course you sometimes also need to check the old socials and work Wi-Fi can be limiting – which a VPN will quickly help you skirt around Facebook and Instagram restrictions to get posting. Or perhaps your needs are simpler, like watching iPlayer when on your hols abroad.

Whatever your need we've found the best possible VPN for your Windows 10 experience. These five downloads maintain rapid connection speeds, have a track record for watertight security and, of course, are really easy to use on your PC. Read on to find your ideal one.

The best 5 Windows 10 VPN for PC options you can get right now

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

ExpressVPN is our pick as the best VPN overall and the best VPN for Windows 10 specifically.

The 160 VPN locations across the planet give this P2P-friendly service far reaching coverage which not only ensures great speeds but also means superb security. The app is fantastic with options like a kill switch, multiple VPN protocols, server recommendations and more, making it not only a complex tool but one that's easy to use. Split tunnelling makes this an ideal torrenting tool or for restricting the VPN to a single browser – all of which can be easily controlled using the handy browser extension.

Add to all that fantastic 24/7 customer support, strong encryption security and no logging of history and you have the ultimate VPN - it even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're still not quite sold.

Exclusive offer - save 49%: T3 readers also get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans - 15 months for the price of 12!

(Image credit: IPVanish)

If you want a brilliant Windows 10 VPN without going for the absolute priciest option above then IPVanish is for you. Its Windows client is feature-packed (which can sometimes make it a little less intuitive to use) with quick connect buttons to get you connected to your chosen server location and an effective kill switch that is turned on by default.

The latter means that this particular VPN is well adept at torrenting as well as P2P traffic while maintaining high speeds. Thanks to a distinct lack of logs you can browse in protected privacy while the 256-bit encryption over OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP protocols all give you security peace of mind.

Just bothered about streaming? Well, speeds are excellent with servers always up and quickly connected for above average performance - that should mean no annoying buffering (assuming that your internet is up to scratch). IPVanish gets around Netflix geo-blocking with ease - if only the same could be said for iPlayer!

There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee that allows you to try this out without losing anything, should you decide it's not for you. But owing to the quality of this service, we'd imagine that money-back payout is rarely claimed.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

NordVPN is so easy to download and install on Windows 10, you'll have your PC protected and unblocking restricted websites and streams with ease.

Indeed, it's one of the best VPNs for getting around geo-restrictions to watch the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer wherever you go. Your Windows laptop will effectively be turned into an international roving streaming device!

Security, despite a reported breach in the past, is strong thanks to a unique "double VPN" your identity is hidden between two layers of VPN servers as your info passes through both, for ultimate masking. You can even route the encrypted traffic over the Tor network for yet another layer of security. That's on top of LEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP protocols. Although one quibble is that its extension for Chrome is a simple proxy, rather than a the full VPN client within the browser.

Despite all that technical stuff this is still simple to use with a nice clean and compact interface. There is also a zero-logs policy in place meaning none of your information will be kept on the system, so your speedy experience is also private. Try this with a 30-day money-back guarantee before you need to properly commit to any plans.

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

This is one of the best Windows 10 VPN clients for high speed connections, so if you want speed on a budget then Hotspot Shield is a great option.

It's so quick to get started with Hotspot on Windows 10. There's a big, tempting on/off button that will have you connected to your chosen server in seconds. And you can pick an option that gets Hotspot running automatically if you connect your Windows 10 laptop to an unknown, public network. Nice.

Indeed, security is at the fore here, thanks to service's proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol. Specifically you get standard security protocols plus cloud-based malware protection and a decent privacy policy that means your data is deleted when your VPN session ends.

A 45-day money-back guarantee lets you effectively try before you commit to the frankly affordable multi-year plan option. But we do wish there was a better support set up, especially if you're not really used to using VPNs.

(Image credit: Future)

CyberGhost VPN is backed by a huge number of servers spread across one of the largest number of locations for any VPN. A good start for any VPN for PC.

The result is a consistent, decent performance with great security from the Romanian-based company that offers speedy live chat support. Excellent for unblocking, it features software that will allow you to pick your service, say Netflix, and it will apply the best settings to get you up and running at speed. The software can seem complicated but that's thanks to a great selection of options that makes this ideal for seasoned VPN users.

The 45-day money-back guarantee is one of the longest so this is well worth a try before you commit to any of the decent deal options.

