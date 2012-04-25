Are you an urban city dweller? Want to know where's best to eat? Or maybe you have a few friends in town and want to show them around? From the Wave Secure app to Layar, T3 unveils the best apps for urban city living

Whether it's London, Manchester or Newcastle, If you're finding the urban city landscape a daunting one then fear not. Here at T3 we sympathize and have decided to put together an essential list of urban apps that will help you find the best places to eat, get from A to B and even see what movies are on at your local cinema. So panic not, click away and feel those city blues just disappear.

AA Parking

The nightmares of parking in any major city aren't exactly rare. Between permit zones and confusing payment methods, it's difficult to find a spot even remotely close to your destination to stick the car. Luckily though, the AA Parking app features comprehensive coverage of all paid and free car parks up and down Britain with guides to the free and cheapest places. A search function also helps to guide you right to your spot.

Platform: iPhone I Price: £1.99 i Download AA Parking iPhone app

Barcode Scanner/Redlaser

Barcode Scanner runs on Android and Redlaser on the iPhone, but aside from that differences there are almost no differences in these two brilliant apps. Both allow you to scan any barcode or QR code to open a web browser. If you scanned a product, the app will provide information, reviews and prices for it. If you scan a QR code, you'll be redirected to a website or an app in the Android Market.

Platform: Android and iPhone I Price: Free I Download Barcode Scanner Android app I Download Redlaser iPhone app

CashFinder

CashFinder claims to cover 99% of all UK cash machines, so you know that you'll find a place to withdraw money when using the app. It will provide you with the 30 closest spots as well as walking instructions and the potential fees charged.

Platform: iPhone I Price: £1.79 I Download CashFinder iPhone app

JamCam

Got a thing for traffic cameras? You will after you get this motorway and A-road junction spyware. The augmented reality app uses your phone's camera to identify the snappers which covers major roads across England and Scotland. It's like a live stream of Britain's Craziest Drivers.

Platform: Android and iPhone I Price: £1.49 (iPhone) and Free (Android) I Download JamCam Android app I Download JamCam iPhone app

ICE: In Case of Emergency

Though no-one wants to think about something going wrong in their life, there may be a time where you're unable to speak for yourself after an accident or injury. The primary job it does is keeping two emergency contacts on your phone screen even when it's locked. Additionally, you can add medical conditions or allergies to inform paramedics. A potentially life-saving app.

Platform: Android, Blackberry, iPhone | Price: £2.99 (Android), £0.69 (iPhone), Free (BlackBerry), Free (Windows Phone 7) I Download ICE: In Case of Emergency Android app I Download ICE: In Case of Emergency iPhone app I Download ICE: In Case of Emergency BlackBerry app I Download ICE: In Case of Emergency Windows Phone 7 app

Layar

One of the pack-leaders in augmented reality, Layar coats your world in all the information it houses. By pointing your camera around you, the app will bring up all sorts of details, ranging from phone numbers to history and reviews. Layar is ideal for exploring a new city or getting to know an old one better.

Platform: iPhone and Android I Price: Free I Download Layar iPhone app I Download Layar Android app

London Air

England's capital might not be as notorious as Beijing for air pollution, but for discerning individuals, London Air is the app you need to keep on top of air quality in the city. Designed by the folks at King's College London, push notifications and GPS locations via Google Maps will keep you away from the grime and your lungs smog free.

Platform: iPhone I Price: Free I Download London Air iPhone app

London Tube Deluxe

There may be a ton of free London Underground maps available on the App Store from Apple, but the London Tube Deluxe one takes the top prize and justifies its minute price tag. Check the timetables, maps and service updates as well as finding the quickest way from A to B by using the app's own journey planner.

Platform: iPhone I Price: £0.69 I Download London Tube Deluxe iPhone app

Fuel UK

A must for rip-off-wary petrolheads, this uses GPS to show you nearby petrol stations, the fuels they offer and prices, all without subscription. The information is generated by whatgas.com and should come in handy when there's a nationwide panic to buy all the petrol

Platform: BlackBerry I Price: £1.99 I Download Fuel UK BlackBerry app

No More Delays

Fed up of yet another morning of signal failures? No More Delays offers offline access to the TFL refund claims form so you can fill it out as you sit stuck in a tunnel and when you have internet access, will send it out as you wait to see if you are due some financial compensation.

Platform: Android | Price: Free | Download No More Delays Android app

Pub Scout

The clue is in the name. With a database of more than 7,000 venues, Pub Scout will find you the perfect drinking location whether you are after a beer garden or want to catch some live music. You can review and tag your favourite places, share links and venues via email, Twitter and Facebook while landlords will be able to update the database making sure you don't miss out on any impromptu local ale festivals.

Platform: iPhone and Android | Price: Free (iPhone and Android) | Download Pub Scout iPhone app | Download Pub Scout Android app

The Camden Town app

Famous for its street markets and iconic drinking venues, if you've never been to the birthplace of Alan Bennett and N Dubz, this app will pick out the best places to eat, drink, shop and party. The Camdenite trio of Suggs, street food expert Andy Bates and fashion designer Wayne Hemmingway will act as your virtual guides to make sure you don't miss out on any of the hotspots.

Platform: iPhone | Price: Free | Download The Camden Town iPhone app

toptable restaurant finder

If you're stuck for a place to eat out tonight, look no further than the toptable iPhone app which will almost guarantee a decent restaurant to match your taste buds. Read reviews, find locations and book tables all through this nifty app that works through parts of Europe as well as the UK.

Platform: iPhone I Price: Free I Download toptable restaurant finder iPhone app

WaveSecure

If you don't want to see your phone stolen, you may want to invest in a subscription to the WaveSecure app. By registering with the website, you are given access to a variety of measures to catch up with a mobile thief including the ability to remotely lock/unlock the phone, make it yell, locate the phone and back up any data. It may be pricey, but easily worth it if you fear for your phone's safety.

Platform: Android and Blackberry I Price: £13.99 (iPhone), I Download WaveSecure iPhone app I Download WaveSecure BlackBerry app

Zipcar

Need to get somewhere quick but don't want to use public transport? Then try Zipcar's superb app which allows you to plan your car journey from the very start to end. Find available cars near you reserve one and then proceed to honk the horn of your car before opening it, all done by your iPhone. Commuting has never been made so easy.

Platform: iPhone I Price: Free (Membership to Zipcar required) I Download Zipcar iPhone app

