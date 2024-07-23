9 men's fragrance brands you’ve probably never heard of

Finding the best men’s fragrances and colognes for you can be tricky. But regardless of what kind of scent you’re looking for, there are a few brands that always come to mind, like Hugo Boss, Dior and Tom Ford. But despite their undoubtedly deserved popularity, let’s face it – not everyone wants to have the same fragrance as the next person.

Aside from the big name contenders, there are many lesser known men’s fragrance brands that you’re probably overlooking. While they might not be a household name like the ones mentioned above, these brands should definitely be on your radar, thanks to their captivating scents and sophisticated bottles.

To help expand your horizons, here are nine men’s fragrance brands you’ve probably never heard of – but you should get to know!

D.S. & Durga

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife team, D.S. & Durga has risen in popularity with its fragrance line, inspired by music, films and paintings. The brand has many different scents on offer, including eau de parfums, travel sprays and candles, and the names of their fragrances are quirky and meant to evoke memories of travels and nature.

T3’s Top Pick from D.S. & Durga: Notorious Oud . A warm and smoky scent, the D.S. & Durga Notorious Oud is a reimagining of the classic oud oil, and has notes of saffron, bulgar rose, galbanum, papyrus and Indonesian oud.

Shop D.S. & Durga fragrances for men at SpaceNK.

Kilian Paris

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Kilian Paris is primarily known as a unisex fragrance brand and is owned by Estee Lauder. With a motto of ‘Don’t be shy’, the brand has over 15 years of experience in the fragrance industry and is known for its sustainability with its refillable perfume options.

T3’s Top Pick from Kilian Paris: Black Phantom . This dark and unusual scent is inspired by the ocean, and more specifically, pirates! It has notes of rum, coffee, sandalwood, vetiver and cyanide, and has been described by reviewers as very unique and unlike any other fragrance they’ve come across.

Shop Kilian Paris fragrances for men at Selfridges.

Le Labo

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Described as a ‘slow’ perfumery brand, Le Labo takes its time during production and is extra thoughtful about all the ingredients selected to go into the perfume and bottle. Each fragrance is made in labs across the world, including France, Australia, Italy, Japan and the USA.

T3’s Top Pick from Le Labo: Santal 33 . Drawing inspiration from old Marlboro adverts, Le Labo Santal 33 has layers of cardamom, iris, violet, sandalwood, cedarwood and papyrus. It’s a long lasting scent that has spicy and musky notes, making it ideal for evening wear.

Shop Le Labo fragrances for men at John Lewis.

COMMES des GARÇONS

(Image credit: Liberty London)

French-Japanese fashion brand, COMMES des GARÇONS is most recognisable from its cartoon love heart designs. But what many people don’t know or overlook is that COMMES des GARÇONS is an accomplished fragrance company, creating scents for both men and women.

T3’s Top Pick from COMMES des GARÇONS: Wonderwood . Unsurprisingly, Wonderwood is from the woody fragrance family, and is best for everyday wear. It has notes of nutmeg, vetiver, pepper, bergamot, incense, agarwood and sandalwood, and it has a fun yet unusual shaped bottle.

Shop COMMES des GARÇONS fragrances for men at Liberty London.

Byredo

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Byredo is a European luxury brand that specialises in personal and home fragrances, make-up and body care products. Byredo’s fragrances use pure perfume extracts, which make them smell intense and long lasting.

T3’s Top Pick from Byredo: Black Saffron . One of the bestselling options from Byredo, Black Saffron has notes of pomelo, juniper, violet, rose, vetiver, raspberry and saffron, giving it a layered scent of florals and woods. It’s also a unisex fragrance that appeals to a wider audience, making it ideal if you and your partner like the same type of scents.

Shop Byredo fragrances for men at Selfridges.

Missoni

(Image credit: Amazon)

Italian fashion house, Missoni is primarily known as a clothing brand but it introduced fragrances to the collection in 1985. While Missoni doesn’t technically produce perfumes anymore, the newer fragrances are made in cooperation with Estee Lauder, and many of its classic and popular scents are still available to buy at retailers today.

T3’s Top Pick from Missoni: Missoni Pour Homme . Part of the wood fragrance family, Missoni Pour Homme has notes of green lemon leaves, pink grapefruit, ginger, jasmine, oak, sandalwood, lavender, patchouli and musk. It’s earthy, fruity and floral, and ideal for everyday wear.

Shop Missoni fragrances for men at Amazon.

Aramis

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

Another Estee Lauder-owned brand, Aramis was originally launched back in 1963. It quickly gained popularity and became the first US men’s prestige fragrance brands to be sold in department stores. Aramis is also credited for its grooming products to make sure men are looking and smelling their best.

T3’s Top Pick from Aramis: Aramis . Aramis’ signature eau de toilette, Aramis is from the wood scent family and has notes of leather, sandalwood, oakmoss, sage, thyme, cumin and bergamot. It has undertones of spice and herbs, and is a nice everyday fragrance.

Shop Aramis fragrances for men at The Perfume Shop.

Hackett London

(Image credit: Hackett London)

Hackett London isn’t a completely ‘unknown’ brand but it’s one you might not consider for fragrances, as it’s commonly known for its collection of men’s clothing, shoes and accessories. Currently, the brand has three fragrances under its belt: Essential, Absolute and Bespoke.

T3’s Top Pick from Hackett London: Hackett Essential . Dressed in an ink blue bottle, Hackett Essential is refined and fresh. It has layers of pink pepper, amber, tonka bean, bergamot, lavender and pineapple, so it’s extremely fruity and floral.

Shop Hackett London fragrances for men at Hackett London.

Malin + Goetz

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Malin + Goetz is probably the most well known brand on this list, but we think it deserves more attention, especially for its male fragrances. Designed for every skin type, tone and gender, Malin + Goetz specialises in moisturising and hydrating products for the face, body and hair, and its perfumes are inspired by traditional apothecary ingredients.

T3’s Top Pick from Malin + Goetz: Dark Rum . For something a bit edgy, the Malin + Goetz Dark Rum is part of the ‘Vices’ collection. It has rich, spicy and warm notes, including plum, anise, leather, vanilla, amber, bergamot, milk and (unsurprisingly) rum.