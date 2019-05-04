Best small barbecue 2019: with gas or charcoal these are the best portable grills

Welcome to our roundup of the best small barbecues and portable barbecues around (or 'BBQs' if you're illiterate). Looking out the window, it seems clear that summer is here and the time is right, for grilling in the streets. So shove these smaller barbecues in the boot of your car, head somewhere picturesque, and cook as nature intended. We have charcoal and gas options, so there's something for both purists and those who value convenience.

If you go somewhere and there are signs up saying 'No barbecues', do follow their instructions now, eh? That holds true during the spring bank holidays this month (May), assuming it stops raining.

The best BIG barbecues for all your garden entertaining needs

for all your garden entertaining needs Meat thermometers to ensure safe cooking

to ensure safe cooking More of the best BBQ accessories

What is the best portable barbecue?

Everdure 'by' Heston Blumenthal has disrupted the barbecue market to highly impressive effect in recent years. For the not inconsiderable feat of making what is essentially a metal box that you put charcoal in stylish, the Everdure Cube is our #1 pick. But don't rule out the excellent new gas-fired Primus Kuchoma, our top choice for campers and boaters.

Anyone with an interest in barbecues will probably not be surprised to see that we're also big fans of the Weber Q W1200. Weber is the world's number one for a reason and its grills are a very, very safe choice.

But there are plenty of other great options here and whichever you choose, they're all leagues ahead of a disposable aluminium tray that you pick up by the entrance to the supermarket.

How to buy the best portable barbecue

First of all you'll need to decide if you want to use charcoal or gas.

This makes a difference in terms of flavour, as gas doesn't create the smoky flavours that you only get with charcoal and wood. Gas certainly has its place in terms of consistency and convenience when cooking outside, but it does also reduce the authenticity of the results.

Secondly, you need to look out for the grill size with these portable units - as well as how much they weigh if you really are after something you can carry down to the beach.

Equally, you don't want something you can carry, but you can't cook what needs to be cooked - especially if it means you need to do two or three batches of cooking. That's no fun.

There are different methods of cooking on a barbecue. Without a lid is known as grilling or direct cooking.

You'll need to keep an eye on the food as it's hard and fast and there's a danger of over cooking or burning quickly. Indirect cooking under a lid is what purists call proper barbecuing - using the smoke to flavour and slow cooking process. Try using a plant spray or mister to tame any flare-ups.

Ben Tish, Chef Director of the Salt Yard Group , gives his verdict on that age old question - what's best? Charcoal or briquettes? "Lump wood charcoal is superior in flavour to briquettes due to the fact there aren't any chemicals or binders in there to mask or skew the flavours.

"Most charcoal is from South Africa and will have been compressed so it travels better and doesn't break up in transit. I'd suggest British charcoal which is much lighter and burns better. Apple, hazel and oak all have their differing flavour qualities."

The best portable barbecues in order of preference

1. Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube Best portable charcoal BBQ – so stylish Specifications Grill size: 10 inches Type: Charcoal Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Easy enough to carry Reasons to avoid - Petite 10-inch grill Today's best Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube deals $199 View at Walmart

The Cube is the cheapest and smallest model in a sextet of Heston Blumenthal-branded charcoal and gas barbecues that screams style and sophistication

This eminently portable charcoal burner doesn’t sport any groundbreaking technological features because it is, to all intents and purposes, just a square container with a shallow charcoal tray and a steel grill on top.

However, there are plenty of refined Heston touches here to whet the appetite, including a beautifully molded porcelain enamel interior with walls that are raised about an inch above the grill so sausages can’t roll off and a heat guard fitted to the bottom so it doesn’t scorch grass or ruin the patio table

The firmly secured lid, too, is a clever design flourish since it encompasses both a sealed plastic storage tray with room for a few cuts of meat and a bamboo food prep board.

So what you have is a proper barbecue that is also properly portable – most of the others in this list, although excellent at cooking, are either a little flimsy, or not actually all that portable once removed from the boot of your car.

As a result, the Everdure admittedly, only provides enough real estate for a romantic picnic for two… But what a stylish and tasty picnic it will be.

2. Primus Kuchoma Best portable gas grill for camping and boats Specifications Grill size: 16 inches Type: Gas Size: Small Reasons to buy + Large grill, compact size + Eminently portable + Uses camping gas canisters Reasons to avoid - Tricky to clean Today's best Primus Kuchoma deals $142.46 View at Backcountry.com

• Buy the Primus Kuchoma at Amazon for £150

This new gas-fired portable barbie from outdoor experts Primus is a perfect cooking companion for campers, boaters and picnic fiends, and a handy table-top griller for balcony use, too.

Despite the very slim legs, the compact Kuchoma is exceedingly well built and runs off both mini camping gas canisters or large Patio Gas cylinders (with optional adaptor). It also comes with an integral hinged lid – with carry handle – for either direct or indirect cooking; a very good thing indeed.

The Kuchoma’s non-stick 40cm x 24cm grate will comfortably accommodate about 20 sausages or a dozen chicken legs – enough cooking estate for a cult of campers – and, at 4.5kgs, it’s light enough to carry a fair old distance without your arm falling off. Highly recommended.

3. Weber Q 1200 Best portable high-end gas grill Specifications Grill size: 13 inches Type: Gas Size: Small Reasons to buy + Great construction + Uses mini gas canisters Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Not light Today's best Weber Q 1200 deals $199 View at Lowe's 1181 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Most professional chefs will choose charcoal over gas but sometimes gas is better, like on a campsite, the local park or perhaps the deck of your yacht.

This portable model uses small, easily acquired, disposable camping gas-type cartridges and features a porcelain-enamelled, cast-iron cooking grate big enough for six or more placements, a tall aluminium lid with built-in thermometer, two fold-out side tables and push-button Piezo ignition.

On-trend bonus: it comes in a range of cool colours including orange, fuschia, green, blue and purple.

4. Gentlemen's Hardware Compact Barbecue Best cheap portable barbecue Specifications Grill size: 10 inches Type: Charcoal Size: Small Reasons to buy + Easy portability Reasons to avoid - Not one for families of 12, clearly Today's best Gentlemen's Hardware Compact Barbecue deals $145.99 View at Amazon

Going on a picnic? You need this natty barbie-in-a-case. Picture the scene… You arrive at the riverside looking for all the world like a businessman who's just stepped off the plane, stoop down and open your briefcase to reveal a fully functioning barbecue replete with charcoal tray and stainless steel 16x25cm grill. Only one problem: you forgot the charcoal. But assuming you do remember to bring the fire-making essentials, this is a nifty little thing and more than worth the low price.

5. LotusGrill Best ultra-compact charcoal BBQ – smokeless and simple Specifications Grill size: 12 inches Type: Charcoal Size: Small Reasons to buy + Rapid heating + Incredibly compact Reasons to avoid - Messier than a gas option Today's best LotusGrill deals Check Amazon

• Buy the LotusGrill at John Lewis for £145

Forget faffing about with hairdryers to fan the flames. This award-winning barbie uses a built-in battery-powered fan to get the whole thing up to cooking temperature in three and a half minutes flat, and with no choking smoke in the process. What's more, it'll go on grilling for up to an hour on only a small handful of charcoal. LotusGrill works by creating a bellows effect that forces cool air over the charcoal, turning it into a raging inferno, albeit a safe one.

Available in seven cheerful colours and is ideal for small patios, balconies, campsites, picnics and boats, its 32cm grill is good for up to four hungry gannets. There's also an £89 Fondue Grill Accessory Kit for it, letting you rustle up delicious, 1970s, continental-style cheese-based meals. Delicieux!

6. Napoleon TravelQ 285 Best premium small BBQ although not actually very portable by hand Specifications Grill size: 285 square inches Type: Gas Size: Medium Reasons to buy + Gorgeous looker + Quality build Reasons to avoid - Short gas hose - Too heavy to carry Today's best Napoleon TravelQ 285 deals $249 View at Amazon

• Buy Napoleon TravelQ 285 from Amazon from £405

This gorgeous powdered blue gas portable comes with two Piezo-operated, jet-fired burners, a clearly labelled lid-mounted thermometer, a pair of fold-out legs for table-top or camp floor use and enough cooking space on its cast iron wavey grill to handle up to 18 hamburgers.

It runs on easily-obtainable disposable screw-thread gas canisters (think Camping Gaz, Coleman, etc) though, with the addition of a longer hose, it can apparently also be adapted for large Patio Gas canisters.

Like the similarly styled Weber Q 1200, the TravelQ grills meats and fish exceptionally well and the heat is easily controlled when flare-ups occur.

This barbie’s perfect for camping trips in the car or caravan and ideal for balconies and small patios. Just don’t entertain the idea of lugging it across a field for a picnic, because it’s way too heavy for that.

7. Cobb Compact CO800 Another excellent portable charcoal option Specifications Grill size: 12 inches Type: Charcoal Size: Small Reasons to buy + Clever heating system + Highly portable Reasons to avoid - Slippery grill - Messy to transport Today's best Cobb Compact CO800 deals Check Amazon

This is one of the most versatile charcoal-fired mini barbecues on the market and one of the most efficient.

Invented in South Africa, the sturdy, kettle-style Compact Cobb is a small, portable cylindrical unit that can grill, fry, bake and even roast a whole chicken, albeit a small one.

Its secret lies in a controlled ventilation system that keeps the briquettes (or Cobb's own proprietary Cobblestones) up to fiery temperature for more than three hours and without any heat being transferred to the BBQ's outer casing.

This particular model comes packaged with an overly slippery Teflon-coated griddle – whoops there goes another sausage – but there are plenty more grilling accessories available. A top buy for alfresco feasters, boaters and glampers.

8. Jamie Oliver Adventurer Best mini kettle barbecue Specifications Grill size: 13 inches Type: Charcoal Size: Small Reasons to buy + Air control system + Keenly priced Reasons to avoid - Awkward to carry Jamie Oliver Adventurer deals Check Amazon

• Buy the Jamie Oliver Adventurer at Amazon for £63

Ageing lad-chef Jamie Oliver has applied his culinary knowledge to an own-brand portable that sports quite a few unique design features, including a curved grill tray that prevents food from slipping into the inferno, a removable charcoal container, adjustable air vents, grippy lid locks for easy transport and a chunky rubberised lid handle that won’t scorch your hand when you grab hold of it.

The Adventurer is a doddle to control (simply use the long lever to open or close the air intake vents), large enough to accommodate about 16 sausages, and light enough to carry to a beach, campsite or picnic spot of your choice (as long as it's not too far a walk). It’s also perfect for small patios or as a second standby barbecue.

9. Barbecook Joya Incredibly simple micro grill Specifications Grill size: 10 inches Type: Charcoal Size: Small Reasons to buy + Very portable Reasons to avoid - Very small Today's best Barbecook Joya deals $6.99 View at Amazon

Table-top grilling has two main bonuses: it’s more enjoyable grilling one’s own cuts and it’s much more sociable, especially for the bloke in the household who usually has to stand alone for 90 minutes in front of a blazing inferno while wrestling with exploding sausages and a mushy fish that’s fallen through the grate.

This elegant two- to four-person patio barbie uses just a simple charcoal tray, a 26cm stainless steel grill and a cup of water to save the table from scorching, so you couldn't exactly call the Barbecook Joya sophisticated, but it cooks food perfectly well.

The Joya's attractive white ceramic base remains cool to the touch while guests slap on their own kebabs and sliced steak using the supplied bamboo tongs. A preloaded handful of charcoal gets you started.

10. Grilliput Probably the most portable grill in the world Specifications Grill size: 10 inches Type: Charcoal or wood Size: Small Reasons to buy + Ridiculously portable + Extremely light + Ample grill space for two Reasons to avoid - Fiddly to assemble - Not exactly sturdy Today's best Grilliput deals Check Amazon

•Buy the Grilliput at Amazon for £35

And now for the smallest, most portable grill in the world. This barbie in a stainless steel tube is just the ticket for the picnicker, beach bum, hiker, climber, Bear Grylls wannabe or anyone with very little room in the backpack.

To build it, simply empty the tube of its contents – 12 stainless steel struts, four short legs and a second, slightly narrower steel tube – thread each strut through both tubes and then attach the legs. Now place it on a non flammable surface and stuff some wood or charcoal under it and, voila, instant campfire barbecue.

The Grilliput’s is available in two sizes: the Duo serves two-to-three gannets and the larger Quattro will handle up to six. Once it’s cooled down, disassemble it and you’re good to pack up and go.