5 barbecue safety tips you must know before grilling

It’s a well-known fact that us Brits adore barbecue season. There’s something so comforting about enjoying delicious, home-cooked food with friends and family in the sunshine, and the statistics agree. Hosting a barbecue has remained the UK’s 2023 no. 1 summer home leisure activity , with 3 out of 4 households now owning some type of barbecue grill.

However, as popular as they are, barbecues can be dangerous if not handled responsibly. The best barbecues will have good safety features, but it is the way you use which depends on how safe it is.

Very few people are aware of the mistakes and hazards of barbecuing, which can be made even more dangerous when the booze starts flowing. We’ve put together an expert guide to the top 5 safety tips you should follow when barbecuing at home, so you can have an enjoyable and safe experience every time you use yours.

1. Keep your barbecue away from your home

Your barbecue should be kept at least 10 feet away from your home, and even further is better! This includes garages, awnings and especially balconies. You don’t want the fire to suddenly flare up and spread onto anything, so on stable ground and in open air is the best option. This applies to both charcoal and gas grills.

2. Clean your barbecue regularly

Allowing grease and fat to build up provides more fuel for a fire. Grease is a major source of flare ups, so make sure it is clean before lighting to prevent dangerous sparks from spitting up. This also means your food will have the best cooking conditions - oh, did you know there are some foods you should never put on a barbecue ?

3. Check for gas leaks

You can make sure no gas is leaking from your gas barbecue by doing the soapy water leak lest. Make a solution of half fairy liquid and half water, and rub it on the hoses and connections. Slowly turn the gas on (with the grill lid open) and if the soap forms bubbles, that’s a sign you have a leak. Make sure not to use the barbecue until the canister has been replaced!

4. Keep a fire extinguisher close by (and know how to use it!)

Fire can spread in seconds if you’re not careful, so having a fire extinguisher nearby is a good precaution to have. However, there’s no point in having one if you don’t know how to use it. Take a few moments before you start grilling to check how it works. You never know, it could save someone’s life!

5. Never turn on the gas whilst your grill lid is closed

This can cause gas to build up inside your grill, meaning a fireball can explode in your face once opened - not great. Always make sure it’s open when turning on (providing there are no leaks) to keep things safe.