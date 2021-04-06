Best iPhone 12 cases: get a quality phone case from a top maker

If you’re looking for the best iPhone 12 cases for 2021 then you’ve come to the right place. Those planning to invest in one of the best smartphones are going to want to make sure they’re getting the best on offer. That’s why we’ve looked through the options to give you a list of great iPhone 12 cases to choose from.

If you don’t have that new phone yet then be sure to check out our iPhone 12 deals page which stays up to date on all the latest iPhone 12 offers. Our price widgets on this page will keep you up to date on the best deals for these cases.

Our best iPhone 12 cases here will take in a range of styles from some of the absolute best case makers to try and make sure there’s something here for everyone. We’ve also put together some important information about what to look out for when buying a phone case.

Best iPhone 12 cases: how to choose the best iPhone 12 case for you:

(Image credit: Mujjo)

Picking the best iPhone 12 case in 2021 should take some consideration; it’s a great phone and the right case will be right through until it’s time to pick up the next Apple smartphone. Not only that, but smartphones are expensive and you’re going to want to make sure that your iPhone 12 is properly protected.

So, in T3’s best iPhone 12 case buyers guide we’ve made life simple for you by only listing out the most excellent of cases out there. All that’s left for you to do is work out what style suits you, which of the established top quality makers you prefer and how much protection you need.

What's the best design of iPhone 12 case?

(Image credit: VRS Design)

Picking the design for your best iPhone 12 case is the first step in the process. While some will offer more protection or functionality or style you should see this as a personal choice. What actually suits your needs, and what do you like the look of?

If you rarely use your phone for work, using it mainly as a social device that isn’t put in harm's way, then you might want to go with something sleek and stylish over something chunky but fortified. If you’re always on the phone, constantly reaching for it at your desk or pulling it out of your pocket, then you might want something with a bit more grip or sturdier corner protection.

If you keep the phone in a bag, where it’ll bump up against other items, like keys, then you’ll want to consider getting a case that also protects the screen. Whatever suits you, there are some great iPhone 12 case manufacturers out there to cover your needs.

Who are the best iPhone 12 case makers?

There are so many case makers out there that picking the best iPhone 12 case can feel overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve had a lot of experience with case manufacturers over the years and we put that knowledge to good use in selecting who goes in our guide.

Here at T3, we think these are the best iPhone 12 case makers in the world: Nodus, Greenwich, Snakehive, Mophie, Ted Baker, Raptic, Proporta, Speck, Tech21, Spigen, Ringke, Mujjo, Gear4, Caseology, Olixar, Mous, Casetify and VRS Design.

The best iPhone 12 cases available today

Premium leather and shock absorption make the Nodus Fender a great iPhone 12 case (Image credit: Nodus)

Nodus Fender iPhone 12 Case Premium leather and shock absorption make this one of the best iPhone 12 cases Reasons to buy + Premium veg-tanned leather + Strong build + Impressive magnetic connections

There’s a lot to love about the Fender case from Nodus. It’s built with a dual-density design using poly-carbonate and & TPU plastic to provide fantastic shock absorption and drop protection while still not feeling too big in the pocket. It’s finished off with some handcrafted vegetable tanned leather on the back to add a bit of class.

It’s great for people who like to use magnetic mounts (and you can pick up Nodus Micro Dock 4 for half price with the Fender), with a stronger magnetic connection than Apple Magsafe while still being compatible with it, as well as fully Qi wireless charging. Nodus is so confident in it they’ll give you a 2-year warranty on purchase.

Best iPhone 12 case Raptic Shield (Image credit: Raptic)

Raptic Shield Iridescent 10” drop protection and lifetime warranty make the Raptic Shield one of the iPhone 12 cases Reasons to buy + 10-inch drop protection + Lifetime warranty + Antimicrobial protection

The Raptic Shield is a great lower-cost option for protecting your iPhone 12. Featuring military-grade drop protection, shock-absorbing air pockets, anodized aluminium and a clear polycarbonate back panel to let you see your new phone while it’s at it. It’s Magsafe compatible for charging but shouldn’t be used with a mount.

Germophobes will love that it uses materials treated with antimicrobials to prevent the growth and spread of sickness causing microbes that might build up over everyday use. It comes in 7 colour options, we’ve pictured the iridescent here because we think it’s cool.

The Limitless 4.0 is a stylish iPhone 12 case (Image credit: Mous)

Mous Limitless 4.0 A classy range of back panels and thin design make for a brilliant iPhone 12 case from Mous Reasons to buy + Sophisticated Styles + Slim + AiroShock impact absorption

The Limitless range from Mous is already well respected but the Limitless 4.0 for iPhone 12 manages to outdo its predecessors with the thinnest design yet. As well as using its AiroShock impact-absorbing technology to save your iPhone, it minimizes the bulk in your pocket.

The polycarbonate and TPU crafted shell can be augmented in 5 ways, from Aramid Fibre to Walnut (pictured) to add a touch of class to your smartphone. It’s Magsafe compatible and while it’s not the cheapest case on the market Mous will give you a lifetime warranty.

The Portland Quilted Magsafe leather Case in Beluga / Gold is the ultimate premium iPhone 12 case (Image credit: Greenwich)

Greenwich Portland Quilted Magsafe leather Case Greenwich’s decadent Potland Quilted Magsafe Leather Case doesn’t come cheap but there’s not iPhone 12 case like it Reasons to buy + Ultra-premium materials + Lifetime guarantee + Unique design

It’s fair to say that if you want an ultra-premium iPhone 12 case then the Portland Quilted Magsafe Leather Case from Greenwich is the one for you. Handmade from the finest leather and finished with a chevron stitch, with a gold-coloured electroplated metallic frame, you can see why this case costs more than some of the best cheap phones.

It’s a wallet or folio-style case, so you’ll be able to pop a couple of payment cards inside it and you’ll be glad to know that there’s a lifetime guarantee on the Portland. As the name says it is Magsafe, though you may need to pick up the Greenwich in-car air vent mount if you want it to fix to your car.

The VRS Damda Quickstand case is a fantastic iPhone 12 case (Image credit: VRS Design)

VRS Design Damda Quickstand Case VRS Design’s Damda Quickstand offers all around protection for your iPhone 12 Reasons to buy + All-around protection + Snap open quickstand + Ergonomic button cutouts

The Damda Quickstand from VRS Design is a pretty nifty looking tech case for the iPhone 12 that offers all-around protection. That means that as well as providing drop protection, it covers your cameras and screen to make sure no part of the smartphone is exposed to danger. Well, except for cutouts for the buttons you’ll need to use, which have been ergonomically designed for the best fit and easy access.

It also builds in a smart snap open quickstand which VRS say has been designed to give you the smartest viewing angle. The Damda is made from polycarbonate and TPU and compatible with most wireless charging.

The Ted Baker Dianoe Mirror Case is one of the best iPhone 12 cases (Image credit: Ted Baker)

Ted Baker Dianoe Mirror Case Ted Baker’s Dianoe Mirror Case is an iPhone 12 case that can double as a compact Reasons to buy + High-gloss finish + Built-in mirror + Wireless Charging

The Dianoe Mirror Case from Ted Baker (made by Ted Baker exclusive partner Pro Porta) is great looking handy flip case that includes a mirror for when you need a quick face check on the go.

The high-shine, glitter finish will certainly catch the eye and the electroplated shell gives easy access to all buttons and ports. The Dianoe is wireless charging ready and comes with a one-year exchange warranty.

Mujjo Leather Wallet Case give you a wallet iPhone case without the flip (Image credit: Mujjo)

Mujjo Leather Wallet Case Mujjo Leather Wallet Case give you a wallet iPhone case without the flip Reasons to buy + Real leather + Space for cards + Screen edge protection

Mujjo’s Real Leather Wallet is a brilliant iPhone 12 case for those who want somewhere to stash their cards but aren’t big fans of folio-style flip cases. It holds up to 3 cards in a pouch on the back with satin-like microfibre interiors to protect the cards, and inside the case to protect the iPhones finish.

The case will cover several buttons, but has been designed to make them still usable, so you’ll get that leather feel when controlling the volume. The Mujjo also has a slight lip over the phone to protect those vulnerable screen edges and it comes in a variety of colours, as well as options without the rear pouch.

Caseology Parallax is a griptastic iPhone 12 case (Image credit: Caseology)

Caseology Parallax Caseology Parallax is a griptastic iPhone 12 case Reasons to buy + 3D grips + Military-grade protection + Screen edge protection

The Parallax from Caseology is a bold 3D case for the iPhone 12 that provides enhanced ergonomics and a secure grip to make sure you’re not likely to drop it. It’s available in four colours, midnight blue (pictured), midnight green, burgundy and matte black.

If you do drop it, however, you’ll have that military-grade dual-layered bumper case for shockproof protection, as well as the screen edge protection. It’s wireless charging compatible and has been made to ensure you can use a screen protector with it.

The Olixar Flexicover is a great budget iPhone 12 case (Image credit: Olixar)

Olixar FlexiCover Full Body iPhone 12 Gel Case The Olixar Flexicover is a great budget iPhone 12 case Reasons to buy + All around protection + Non-slip coating + Low price

Olixar makes a number of great cases at reasonable prices, this FlexiCover gel case is an ideal choice for people who want to spend a little less or want something that won't outshine the iPhone 12. Fully transparent, this gel case is flexible and durable, leaving only the camera and front speaker/sensor open to the elements.

It’s great for someone who wants a slim, lightweight case and has a non-slip coating to make sure you don’t lose your grip and it’s Qi wireless charging compatible, so you’ll not need to take it out if you like to charge at your desk.

Casetify’s Ultra Impact Custom offer great corner protection in an iPhone 12 case (Image credit: Casetify)

Casetify Ultra Impact Custom Casetify’s Ultra Impact Custom offer great corner protection in an iPhone 12 case Reasons to buy + Great corner protection + Fully customisable + Magsafe compatible

Casetify has plenty of Ultra Impact cases for the iPhone 12, but we’ve picked out the Custom as it lets you decide what you want the case to look like. Start with a blank canvas, pick a colour and add in the details. Of course, that’s all on top of a well-designed base.

It’s been 9.8-feet drop tested using Casetify’s own proprietary shock-absorbing material, while it’s also got an antimicrobial coating to defend from germs. Magsafe and Wireless charging compatible, the ultra-slim design is offset by those prominent corners, which stick out to provide extra cover for the most unfortunate of drops.