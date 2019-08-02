Best gym bags 2019: carry all your gym kit with ease and style

Whether you’re pounding the treadmill at 6am, or have to drag yourself to the gym after work each evening, we all approach exercise in different ways.

But no matter your level of expertise (and ability to not repeatedly hit the snooze button), the humble gym bag is an essential bit of kit.

How to buy the best gym bag for you

There are no set rules to follow here, but plenty of considerations to weigh up when buying your gym bag. If you plan to exercise on your way home from work, you’ll need a bag to carry your kit and trainers, but also leave space for anything you take to the office - and, preferably, a way to keep them seperate.

But, if you pick a bag with space for trainers, your packed lunch, and a laptop, then you should check out the lockers at your gym before buying, as some larger bags might not fit.

And of course, this being T3, how your gym bag looks is an important factor to consider. After all, who feels inspired to head out and hit the gym for an hour if the kit bag staring back at you is a tatty, smelly mess?

Speaking of which, the material of your bag is important if you intend to carry wet swimming trunks and a damp towel home each evening. Waterproof rubber or neoprene are good for the swimming gear and shower stuff, but the inferior airflow of these bags mean they can start to smell if not aired out properly.

Canvas is better for starving off that distinctive damp smell, but may wear out more quickly if used often. If you walk or cycle, look for lightweight bags made from Nylon or polyester. Finally, there’s leather, which gives you the luxury looks, and even smells nice if your trunks don’t get involved - but brings with it a high price and some regular maintenance to keep it looking its best.

Our pick of the best gym bags to buy today

1. Best Made Company SWS Cordura Duffle Bag A trendy duffle bag for all of your gym kit Specifications Best for: Practicality Material: Cordura Reasons to buy + Water resistant + Stylish Reasons to avoid - No separate shoe compartment

This duffle bag has a capacity of approximately 19 litres, is fully lined, and sealed across the top with a zip. The bag can be carried either by hand with its two handles, or over the shoulder if you prefer. The bag is designed to stand up to abuse and is made from durable Cordura. It is lined with water-resistant coated cotton-twill, so your damp towel shouldn’t cause any damage, and it is available in either subtle black or stand-out yellow.

2. Patagonia Black Hole logo bag Swallows any gym stuff easily Specifications Best for: Lots of kit Material: DWR-coated ripstop Reasons to buy + Ripstop for durability + Definitely has the cool-factor Reasons to avoid - Rather big!

While going for a run or swim requires little kit, some sports like hockey demand a serious sports bag in which to lug equipment around. Patagonia’s aptly named black hole bag is guaranteed to swallow up all your kit with ease…as long as you’re cool with having a 90l sports bag. The ethical Califonian brand’s duffle bag is made from ripstop and has a water-resistant coating to keep your belongings safe from wet and snowy conditions, as well as by the pool. It’s also go top handles and detachable shoulder straps as you might expect, plus ‘haul loops’ for attaching extra bags…in case you need yet more room. It’s great value and we be you’ll be using it for city breaks, camping trips and all your other adventures too.

3. Under Armour Undeniable 3.0 The locker-friendly compact gym bag for savvy packers Specifications Best for: Small lockers Material: Nylon Reasons to buy + Cheap + Unisex Reasons to avoid - The small option is limiting

This gym bag is great for those who carry the bare essentials. Whilst the Under Armour Undeniable 3.0 is available in small, medium and large sizes, the small option does the job and its compact nature makes it one of the best gym bags for lockers. It features handy external mesh pockets which are great for keeping sweaty, wet kit separate from the rest of your belongings. The many pockets and colour options have proven popular with both men and women, but if you’re not good at packing light, it’s not the one.

4. Haglöfs Teide 80L Duffel Bag A lightweight, foldable option Specifications Best for: Folding up Material: Nylon Reasons to buy + Folds up small + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Very unstructured

The Haglöfs Teide 80L Duffel Bag is a stylish choice for fair weather gym users as it can be folded up into a tiny space when you’re not using it (i.e. making excuses for not going to the gym). The super sleek bag is durable and lightweight, made from 600D Tarpoulin600D Nylon. It’s also versatile as it can be carried as a holdall or backpack, making it a great choice for weekend trips too. It can be folded up into a small sized pocket, so it can be easily stashed inside a larger bag or under your bed when it’s not in use. Some people like more structured bags, but this one’s squishy shape lends it to being squeezed into a dinky gym locker, despite its 80l capacity. Although, smaller versions are available compared to this beast.

5. North Face Base Camp Duffle The all-purpose holdall for those who have a lot of stuff Specifications Best for: Lots of kit Material: Nylon Reasons to buy + Large capacity + Variety of colours Reasons to avoid - A bit bulky - Expensive

This gym bag is huge. With a whopping capacity of 95L, you could say carrying it is a workout in itself, but it’s handy for those who need to carry more than just their gym kit. This is ideal gym bag for personal trainers who meet their clients outdoors for workouts. The interchangeable straps mean you can carry this bag as a holdall or a backpack, plus it’s weatherproof, so it could easily double as a camping or adventure bag. If the size of this puts you off but the style is ideal, it's also available in small and medium options.

6. Orlebar Brown canvas bag A super stylish bag for the gym or boat Specifications Best for: Stylish holidays Material: Coated canvas Reasons to buy + Doubles as a day bag + Waterproof + Great brand Reasons to avoid - Awkward shape for some

If you like your bags to be multipurpose, Orlebar Brown's canvas beach bag would work well for the gym, daytrips and sailing trips. It’s coated for watertightness and lined with vinyl so your belongings will be safe on a boat or by the pool. But the bag is a striking as it is practical. Colour-blocked in nautical tones and printed with the brand's logo around the middle, there are pleasing details like cord straps with a marine feel. While the bag may prove tricky to stuff big trainers into, if you travel light and enjoy a swim at the gym, it might become your new best (stylish) friend.

7. Adidas Training Core Bag An affordable and compact gym bag from Adidas Specifications Best for: Compact Material: Polyester Reasons to buy + Good value + Multiple compartments + Compact Reasons to avoid - Not large enough

This well-priced sports bag features the iconic Adidas three-stripe design, has multiple compartments for storing items of various sizes, and can be carried by hand or over the shoulder thanks to an adjustable strap.

8. Nike Brasilia 6 A classic-looking gym bag for sportspeople of all stripes Specifications Best for: Everyday use Material: Synthetic Reasons to buy + Affordable + Shoe compartment Reasons to avoid - Too many pockets - Not as sturdy as some

This Nike gym bag is a true classic. Featuring a spacious main compartment, and a separate shoe section providing optimum ventilation to eliminate odours, it’s the ideal bag for every leisure activity you can think of. Carry as a duffle bag, or over the shoulder using the detachable strap, for the convenient convertibility of the North Face Duffel at a more pocket-friendly price.

9. Herschel Supply Co Novel Duffle Bag A timelessly stylish bag with a generous capacity, great for the everyday gym-goer Specifications Best for: Style Material: Nylon Reasons to buy + Stylish + Large capacity Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The stylish Herschel Supply Co duffle bag comes in a range of styles, but this classic model proves most popular amongst customers, and with good reason. Many have been surprised by how much they can cram into its 42L capacity, and its internal mesh pocket and inspired shoe compartment keep things organised. Its Nylon construction mean it’s durable and easy to clean, but doesn’t compromise on style.

10. Mulberry Medium Clipper Pebble-Grain Leather Holdall Looking for a little luxury when you work out? Try this duffle from Mulberry Specifications Best for: Luxury Material: Leather Reasons to buy + Luxury brand + Classy details, including padlock Reasons to avoid - Maybe too nice for your sweaty gym stuff?

Described as an “investment piece”, this Mulberry holdall is incredibly pricey for a gym bag, but it boasts pebble-grain leather with a water-resistant finish, beautiful leather details, and a Mulberry-branded padlock. The bag features a pair of handles to carry by hand, as well as a detachable shoulder strap and it has a large capacity of 38 litres, so even a bulky pair of trainers and a wash bag should fit in with everything else. Inside, the bag is fully lined and contains several zipped pockets for keeping everything tidy.

11. Nike Golf Sport Fold Top Backpack The gym backpack for those on the go Specifications Best for: On the go Material: Polyester Reasons to buy + Shoe compartment + Easy to carry Reasons to avoid - A little small - Quite pricey

It might have been designed with golfers in mind, but the Nike Golf Sport Fold Top Backpack is ideal for those who walk or cycle to the gym. It features a separate shoe compartment to keep dirty soles away from clean clothes, and a fold-down top for quick and easy access. People love this bag for its many pockets, which keep things like keys and coins close at hand, but it’s a little on the small side compared to other gym bags, so consider something like the North Face Duffle for more capacity.

12. Adidas 3 Stripes Performance Team Sport A trusty gym bag for those on a budget Specifications Best for: Budget buy Material: Polyester Reasons to buy + Affordable + Very spacious Reasons to avoid - Plain

If your irregular gym habit makes the prospect of shelling out for an expensive bag galling, then the Adidas 3 Stripes Performance Team Sport bag should do nicely. It has a large capacity with an easy to access main compartment and separate shoe pocket with ventilation, and while it’s not the most exciting-looking bag, it’s a great entry-level model from a well-known brand, with a classic gym bag look and feel. Footballers looking for a bag that can hold their kit, towel, change of clothes and boots; this is the one.

