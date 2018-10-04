Designer hiking boots: stylish boots you can wear off-road and on Kings Road

Gone are the days where hiking boots were only for climbing mountains or rambling in the drizzle. Along with ‘ugly’ trainers, the hiking boot is the freshest footwear for autumn/winter, with breathable fabric replaced with luxurious leather and cosy shearling thanks to the likes of Moncler and Gucci.

The boots look great with denim and a plaid shirt or a chunky knit for the weekend, or can be paired with an equally on-trend waterproof for long walks in the wilderness – perfect for looking cool while keeping warm this winter.

We’ve rounded up our top 10 pairs to keep you on trend in the great outdoors or more likely, pounding the pavements… because no one wants mud on their boots if they’ve spent £1,000+

Sorel Madson hiker boots A perfect mix of fashion and practicality Reasons to buy + Boots are tough and waterproof with fashion flourishes + Fashionable footwear costs less than £200 Reasons to avoid - Statement laces may not to be everybody’s taste - Tan nubuck may pick up dirt more easily than black $137.10 View at Amazon

Sorel’s hiker boots straddle the space between fashion and practicality, looking good while being rugged and waterproof - not bad for less than £200. The boots are made of smooth nubuck and have padded leather collars and cushioned insoles for comfort on long walks in the wood, or a shopping centre.

They also have chunky rubber soles and the toe has a slightly worn-appearance so they don’t look too new and awkward paired with a well-worn favourite pair of jeans. But perhaps their most striking feature is the blue climbing rope-inspired laces, which make a bit of a statement, but still work well with most casual outfits.

Officine Creative boots Shearling-lined boots evoke the spirit of old explorers Reasons to buy + Leather boots include shearling to keep toes cosy + Classic-style boots are made in a family factory Reasons to avoid - Traditional footwear lacks hi-tech insoles etc $630 View at Mr Porter US & CA

If you’ve ever fancied yourself as an intrepid explorer and climber of mountains, you would certainly look the part in Officine Creative’s hiking boots, which are a luxurious take on a classic. Crafted at the family-run Duca Del Nord shoe factory, the boots are made from tough full-grained leather and lined with grey shearling, which is sure to keep toes toasty.

Shearling is super fashionable at the moment, and the boots’ lining, which is just visible, would look great paired with a matching fuzzy jacket. While the boots cost a handsome £500, they will make a style statement for years without going out of fashion.

Montelliana Margherita Hiker Boots A glamorous pair of boots for the girls Reasons to buy + Silver cracked leather is versatile and goes with everything + Despite their glamorous appearance, the boots are hard wearing Reasons to avoid - The white soles may not be the most practical in the mud - You might raise a few eyebrows when walking in the woods

If tan and black boots seem a bit boring, check out Montelliana’s silver hiking boots. A far-cry from mundane mens’ pairs, the Margarita style comes in cracked silver leather with white soles, which may not be too practical in the mud, but would look great with a pair of jeans in town.

In fact, silver is an amazingly versatile choice for footwear, because it goes with everything, while making a statement. Despite the unusual colouring, the boots are made to last and be comfortable, boasting cowhide outers and shearling lining to keep your feet warm. Not too bad for £307.

Moncler Peak nubuck hiking boots Vibrant boots are designed to make a statement outdoors Reasons to buy + Tricolour soles and laces are eye catching + Sole is thick and there’s lots of padding for long walks Reasons to avoid - Grey nubuck may not be the most practical choice in the mud - Boots only come in full sizes Check Amazon

Moncler’s Peak hiking boots are seriously in fashion this season, boasting distinctive tricolour soles and laces, making them a good addition to a neutral casual wardrobe. As well as being on-trend, the boost are fairly practical, boasting so-called Vibram rubber lug soles and robust nubuck uppers.

While they are padded and comfortable, with a design inspired by classic mountain climbing gear, the chances are that fashion conscious wearers may not want to get their boots too dirty, as they won’t get much change for £500.

Gucci rubber-trimmed leather boots A hiking boot-sneaker hybrid perfect for the weekend Reasons to buy + Super chunky sole, leather and rubber trim makes these fashion boots practical + 90s-style lettering and logo makes these the boots of the moment Reasons to avoid - Hybrid nature of these boots may put purists off Check Amazon

If traditional hiking boots are a bit classic for your liking and don’t match your brand-laden, athleisure wardrobe, the chances are that you’ll be lusting after these Gucci boots-meet-trainers.

The hybrid footwear is made of leather, mesh and rubber and combines features of hiking boots, including a rugged sole and D-rings, with those of sneakers. The result? A super covetable style that will look great with an outdoorsy outfit, or paired with urban and sports labels, thanks to the SEGA- inspired logo on the shoe’s tongue. Made in Italy, the £760 boots nonetheless have luxurious suede details and insoles, and come in a Gucci dust bag.

Bruno Cucinelli leather boots The gold standard of classic styles Reasons to buy + Brown leather boots are hand-crafted in Italy + Features including D-rings add a classic touch Reasons to avoid - Classic-looking boots may be too structured for some Check Amazon

If you’re after the ultimate pair of luxury hiking boots, this pair by Bruno Cucinelli may be it. Hand crafted in Italy from brown leather, the boots are clearly inspired by styles worn to scale mountains in yester year, and feature gunmetal hooks and D-rings to secure the red laces in place.

The boots are very structured and hard wearing with rubber lug soles, making them durable and practical. But it’s unlikely anyone is going to risk getting them too dirty braving the wilds of the great outdoors, because they cost almost £1,400.

Proenza Schouler Hiking Boots A modern take on a classic style for girls Reasons to buy + Leather boots are as practical as they are stylish + Bright laces and D-rings make a fashion statement Reasons to avoid - Boots aren’t available in half sizes - This design is likely to spawn 100 high street copies

Just as Proenza Schouler puts a modern-twist on the satchel, its hiking boots combine classic details with trendy touches. The structured black calfskin boots have thick rubber soles and a padded collar, making them comfortable and practical for long walks, while chunky bright yellow laces make a stylish statement.

Made for women who love the outdoors but don’t want to sacrifice on style, the £536 boots would look amazing with skinny jeans and a chunky knit, or paired with tights and a tartan mini skirt to nail one of this season’s hottest trends. But they’re classic enough to remain a wardrobe staple for years to come.

Philip Lim Dylan hiking boots The perfect pair of tab hiking boots for girls Reasons to buy + Leather boots come in a timeless design and ‘oak’ colour + Available in half sizes for the perfect fit Reasons to avoid - Tan suede doesn’t mix with mud - May get confused for Timberlands Check Amazon

Not all women’s boots have to be girly. Philip Lim’s Dylan style offer utilitarian style, but the four shiny D-rings and lacing somehow make them look a little bit feminine. Made of suede with a quilted leather cuff and rubber sole, they are designed to be practical and hard wearing, although owners may want to avoid muddy puddles, as they could easily mark the boots.

Whether pairing them with jeans or a t-shirt, or toughening up a tea dress, these £459 boots will no doubt be a handy winter staple for years to come, even if they are probably more useful in a city than the great outdoors.

Tenzing leather hiking boots A streamlined pair of smart black boots Reasons to buy + Neat leather boots are a smart, slim fit option with laces options + Boasting similar features to more expensive pairs, they cost less than £200 Reasons to avoid - They look a little shoe-like from the back - The lining is faux shearling Check Amazon

It’s hard to find a pair of fashionable, quality boots that don’t cost the earth, but this pair from Tenzing offer similar features to far more expensive pairs, while giving you change from £200. Made of leather with a rubber sole, they look less rugged and more streamlined than other pairs, which may be a bonus if you are rangy.

The boots come with both black and red laces, meaning they can be more eye catching when needed and boast D-rings and a glimpse of shearling, like many more luxurious pairs. The only downside is that the shearling is faux, so they won’t keep your feet as warm as the real deal.

Loro Piana Aspen Walk boots Ultimate luxury boot for gentil walks and rambles Reasons to buy + Luxurious footwear boasts cosy shearling and cashmere trim + Crafted in Italy from quality materials they are built to last and be treasured Reasons to avoid - They lack rugged features of other classic hiking boots Check Amazon

Too gentil to be real hiking boots, Loro Piana’s Aspen Walk walking boots ooze luxury and would be ideal for a stroll round the grounds of a stately home, or a ramble among the vineyards of Tuscany. You get the picture. The boots are made in Italy from soft brown full-grain leather and are trimmed with soft cashmere and lined in plush shearling, for the ultimate in luxurious comfort and warmth. They also have rubber soles and a water-repellent coating, making them practical as well pretty.

The £1,335 shoes come with removable cushioned insoles and an extra pair of dark brown laces for a (subtle) change. While they may not be as striking as other designer options, these boots are more about a quiet elegance and could well be a fashionable heirloom.