Best Christmas jumpers for gamers: 9 winter warmers gamers will love

With Christmas around the corner you might be looking for a last-ditch festive jumper that'll arrive before the holiday period. Fortunately there are lots of high-quality Christmas jumpers for gamers still available with shipping ensuring they'll arrive in time.

I've rounded up nine Christmas crackers from around the web here, ones that gamers will love that are still in stock, in a number of different sizes, and will suit adults and teens alike. Whether you're buying for yourself or buying as a gift, these are all great options.

So whether you're into Mario, Sonic, Pokemon, Zelda, Street Fighter, PlayStation or Xbox, or more on a retro tip, there's a Christmas jumper option here for everyone - whether you're a hardcore gamer or not, or just looking for a fun festive jersey to be a talking point.

Best Christmas jumpers for gamers

Pacman 'Waka Waka' Christmas jumper: £29.95 at Amazon Waka, waka, waka: we all know the classic sound of this 1980s classic that still lives on today. The retro style is kept fully in tact, along with some nice snowflakes. Just don't eat the yellow ones, eh?

Pikachu Pokemon Christmas jumper for kids: £25.95 at Amazon Kids love Pikachu. Well, we all do, right? But here's a jumper that's not designed for adults, available in a variety of age ranges for children specifically. Very cheery indeed, no electric bolts to be seen anywhere here, just snowflakes and that cheeky 'Chu smile. Lovely stuff.

Mario retro Christmas jumper: £29.99 at Amazon Sticking with the retro theme, there's this super (or Super) Mario side-scrolling jumper that'll be a familiar sight to any 1980s or 90s gamer. Goombas, Mushrooms and coins are all featured, but there's no Santa, just Mario jumping for the shiny star.

Merry Litmas Charizard Pokemon jumper: £19.99 at Zavvi If you love Pokemon then you'll obviously love Charizard: and this Christmas jumper is one of the more creative to use the Pokemon license. It's a fireplace like no other that fans will love, juxtaposed with some snowflakes.

Official PlayStation 1 logo Christmas jumper: £24.99 at JustGeek If you were into PlayStation back in 1995 then this classic PS1 logo will jump out. Presented here in its original colours, flanked by some reindeer and the d-pad instead of snowflakes, it's a classy classic number indeed.

Xbox Christmas jumper: £22 at ASDA If you're kid's a major Xbox fan then this official one sold via ASDA is available for a range of ages. It's a rather literal take on all things Xbox, symbols galore, and finished in the classic green-and-black colour combination, but kids'll love it.

Hyrule Zelda retro jumper: £38.99 at Amazon Zelda has had quite the year in 2023, what with the Switch's major success in Tears of the Kingdom. While this kitschy jumper might be a little more garish than the game's build system, it's got all the iconic imagery that fans will love.

PlayStation four symbols jumper: £29.99 at Amazon If you're not a fan of the PS1 logo jumper further up page then this four-symbol PlayStation jumper mixes the classic circle, square, cross, triangle controller symbols... the arms still have the retro PS1 logo on, though, just so you know.