Best Christmas gift for musicians: great ideas for guitarists, drummers, singers and noise makers

Musicians can be a hard group to buy for, as they know what they like and if they like it, they've probably already got it. However, there are plenty of things that are likely to go down well with anyone that likes to knock out a tune or two.

While the T3 best Christmas gift ideas guide is a great place to start, we've picked out a few items below that will be more in tune with guitarists, drummers, singers, or anyone vaguely musical.

Instruments can be expensive, so unless you have a huge budget this year, you're best off going for some accessories. So though it helps to know what they play and what they already have, there should be something here to suit all players, or at least give you some inspiration to get you started.

Remember, those who like to play also like to listen, so consider options for music playback as well, such as a pair from our best headphones guide, or perhaps one of the best smart speakers on the market.

Best Christmas gift for a musician

(opens in new tab) Logitech Blue Sona XLR Microphone Visit Site (opens in new tab) Perfect for a singer, but also ideal for streamers and podcasters, this XLR microphone is super clear and comes with a swappable windscreen and internal shockmount to avoid any unwanted sounds. (opens in new tab) Fender Monogram Logo Dog Leash Visit Site (opens in new tab) Loves guitars and has a dog? This Fender dog leash is the perfect way to rock out on their walk and makes for a very cool pup. It comes in three sizes, with a standard clip for the collar. (opens in new tab) Aeroband PocketDrum 2 Plus Visit Site (opens in new tab) The thing with drummers is that they want to drum, even when there's no kit to drum on. This PocketDrum 2 is the perfect solution. With a pair of special drumsticks and a couple of small foot pedals, you can drum anytime, anywhere. The adapter connects via Bluetooth so you can easily link it up to headphones or a speaker. (opens in new tab) Enya Carbon Fibre Travel Ukelele Visit Site (opens in new tab) This is no ordinary ukelele, this is a serious upgrade for any player. For under £50, the 21-inch travel ukelele is made of carbon fibre and comes complete with case, strap, capo and strings. It's available in a range of colours but we really love this simple black one. (opens in new tab) D'Addario The Beatles Picks in collectors tin Visit Site (opens in new tab) One thing is certain for a guitarist – you can never have too many plectrums. So for any guitarist with a love of The Beatles (who doesn't?) this collectable tin filled with 15 special Beatles picks is a great gift and right now 22% off on Amazon. (opens in new tab) Mono M80 lightweight guitar case Visit Site (opens in new tab) Guitar cases don't get much better than this. The Mono range is light but extremely tough, making them perfect for transporting your guitar to gigs or practices. There are different models for acoustic guitars, bass guitars and electric guitars but all are superb. (opens in new tab) Fender Hammertone Fuzz pedal Visit Site (opens in new tab) Pedals are a great addition to any guitar set up, allowing you to explore new sounds and effects with ease. These new Hammertone pedals look amazing and come in a range of effects, from distortion to space delay, though you can't go wrong with a little Fuzz. (opens in new tab) Fender Play online learning Visit Site (opens in new tab) If you want to learn the guitar, bass or even ukelele, Fender's Play platform provides video instruction with a wide range of songs to play along to, to get you playing. Priced at £19.49 per month or £144.99 a year it's also suitable for those looking to improve their technique.

More buying options and gift ideas for musicians

(opens in new tab) Best smart speaker (opens in new tab)

Stream music from your chosen service or link up to your phone or laptop to play your own collection. A good smart speaker can be a handy tool for anyone that loves music.

(opens in new tab) Best True Wireless Earbuds (opens in new tab)

For sound on the move, wireless earbuds are more practical than huge over-the-ears models and the sound can still be outstanding. These top earbuds are the one to consider if you're picking about your audio.

(opens in new tab) Best noise cancelling headphones (opens in new tab)

For flights or long commutes, you can't beat a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. They're also great for the office, if you need to concentrate. These are the very best pairs in their class to deliver not just great sound but also no background noise.