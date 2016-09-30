Our favourite cars from the Paris Motor Show 2016

Previous Next 1/15

Introduction

When it comes to motor shows Paris is one that casts its gaze far ahead into the future. Sure, there are plenty of car launches and even older models on display, but the concepts are what really excite.

The amount of technology on display at the Paris Motor Show 2016 is impressive, and we're not just referring to autonomous driving. From external panel screens to steering wheel-free driving, there's plenty of glimpses at the future of driving.

We've been at the show to find the best cars being shown off this year. The results are some mind-melting concepts and stunning new releases that will have you throwing money at your screen - be warned. These are the best cars of the Paris Motor Show 2016.