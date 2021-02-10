5 best Android VPN apps for phones and tablets 2021

You can tell a lot about someone by their choice of handset and, in some cases, Android users can certainly be their own breed of smartphone user. That being said, no size fits all, but when it comes to finding the best VPN for Android users - whether on a phone or tablet - we reckon we've got your best Android VPN checklist down.

In comparison to the iOS interface, the Android UI certainly offers the option for more in-depth control and customization, so we imagine users will want the same from their apps, including VPN clients. With so many VPN providers out there, Android owners in want of a VPN are going to want the ability to breeze through a variety of settings to better get the results they want in terms of optimal security, speed, and access to all the content they want to see.

Where the latter is concerned, Android devices have that portable formfactor, meaning a lot of people will want the ability to continue to watch all the online content they love, as well as benefitting from a secure connection on public networks. That's why it's important in a VPN that it can bypass any restrictions in the way and unblock Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and more when abroad.

There are plenty of reasons to want the very best Android VPN. We'll explain which are our top five and why an Android VPN is an essential on your handset or tablet.

1. ExpressVPN – the best Android VPN today

2. NordVPN – the biggest name is still one of the best

3. Surfshark – the cheapest Android VPN worth having

The 5 best Android VPN apps in 2021:



No one is really surprised to see ExpressVPN at the top of our best Android VPN list, dominating a lot of our VPN buying guides with a selection of truly top-tier clients across a host of devices. Its Android app is no different, offering its clean, intuitive interface that receives regular updates. One of the latest includes the arrival of ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol, giving its customers the choice to use its very own creation for a secure, fast, and stable connection. In addition, Lightway is said to run more efficiently, helping to savour the battery life of your device.

ExpressVPN makes it very easy to install your VPN, giving a variety of options of how to download, with a ton of online tutorials dedicated to Android app users. Better still, you can find all its support documents in-app - no need to leave the app to look it up on your browser.

Of course, as the best Android VPN, ExpressVPN has a load of amazing features to boost your security, speed, as well as allowing you to unblock geo-restricted content. Within the app's settings you can run a DNS Leak test to ensure just how bulletproof your connection is. Under Privacy and Security, you'll also find a password generator to keep your important accounts safely under lock and key.

ExpressVPN also boasts an integrated kill switch, split tunneling, and auto-connect for unknown networks and those you've set as untrustworthy. Niftily, ExpressVPN allows you to set-up app and website shortcuts. This means you can connect to a server and quickly go to, say, Netflix straight from the app.

Offering a 30-day all your money back guarantee, why not give ExpressVPN a go with no risk of losing your hard earned cash if it's not for you.

NordVPN is a close second as the best Android VPN on offer with a fantastic app, but - more importantly - an array of exceptional features with a huge focus on your security.

New features include the ability to use split tunneling in TV mode on your Android. Split tunneling means separating your connection so your VPN is only running for one task/app. For instance, if you wanted to watch geo-restricted Netflix, but didn't want your VPN running while carrying out Google searches.

One of the most popular Android apps out there, there's a reason NordVPN is one of the most well known VPN providers out there. Its selection of features include CyberSec, which can detect malicious websites and malware, blocking pop-ups and so on to keep your browsing experience safe.

There is also an auto-connect function, and you'll be able to manually set-up a kill switch in your settings. Simply follow this path: System Settings > NordVPN settings > Enable 'Always on VPN' and 'Block connections without VPN'.

Once again, NordVPN's map interface does let it down. You'll have to zoom in and out to find the server you desire. If you're after a server in Europe, you'll be faced with a lot of unmarked countries. Basically, then, you'll need to know your geography. While there is the option to swipe up for a list version of the servers available, it's certainly not the most practical or time-efficient interface, especially if you want to go from a European server to a US one, where you'll have to zoom out and back in again. That said, its plethora of incredible features and protocols definitely make up for it.

While NordVPN's pricing isn't too bad, ExpressVPN certainly sits on the pricier side when it comes to the best Android VPN. If you're after one of our top three without spending a lot, Surfshark is the answer as one of the most feature-packed yet affordable VPN services out there.

You'd expect a budget-friendly VPN to be quite stripped back, or, at the least, a watered down version of its desktop counterpart. That is the exact opposite with Surfshark, which offers a full-fat experience just like its Windows client, though of course you won't get quite as much as you would from the likes of ExpressVPN. That said, its still got a fabulous selection of interesting features that we're excited about.

Its latest addition sees GPS Spoofing. This handy feature prevents Android apps from seeing your physical location over your server location. GPS Spoofing should hopefully, then, make accessing geo-restricted content a far smoother experience.

Other features include multi-hop connections, CleanWeb's ad and malware blocking, as well as split tunneling. In terms of protocols, you'll find all the usual culprits like WireGuard, OpenVPN, and ShadowStock's protocol.

Within the app you can choose from multiple encryption methods depending on the tasks you plan to carry out with your VPN, and - if you run into issue with the app - you can easily send bug reports directly within the app.

A ridiculously cheap VPN, Surfshark also unblocks all your favorite streaming services and comes with unlimited connections, meaning you can load this tool on all your devices and share with the family, too.



It's fair to say a lot of Android users enjoy the complete control and customization they get from their handset. Private Internet Access (PIA) certainly offers that sense of control with in its Android VPN client. For starters, it's an Open Source app, allowing any budding developers out there to take a deep dive into the source code. Even if you're not that way inclined, it definitely offers a sense of transparency you may not get elsewhere, able to take a look at the innards of PIA.

Better jurisdiction over what you download on your phone can also be utilised by manually setting up PIA onto your Android device with the offered Android APK file.

An incredibly clean and smart interface, users can easily glide through the settings, presented with a very obvious on/off button for connecting to your chosen server upon app launch.

Pulling up the server list gives you a lot of information, including latency figures for each location so you can find the one most suitable for you and any given task. You can also build a favorites list, able to find preferred servers with ease.

Offering OpenVPN UPD or TCP configuration, as well as the option of local, remote or port forwarding support, you can also utilise a Proxy at the same time with PIA, and benefit from auto-connect when PIA detects unknown or untrustworthy networks.

While there is no live chat support option, PIA is a pretty fleshed out Android companion with 14 Android-specific guides to help you out, on top of nifty features like your handset vibrating to indicate when its connected to a server.

IPVanish may be the choice for those who want better control over the configuration of your VPN on your Android device. IPVanish offers the ability to download your VPN with an APK file - certainly a choice for the experts out there. And even if you're not after that extra element, IPVanish has an Android app worth getting excited about for other reasons.

Setting itself apart from its competitors, IPVanish's design is one if you're more visually inclined when it comes to taking in data. Once connected to a server, IPVanish offers a real-time scrolling graph that showcases upload and download data rates, so you can better see what you're up to. Of course, this could pose a bit of a battery drainer, but we'd have to test it out to know for sure. What's more, you're likely to be carrying out other tasks rather than having that at the forefront of your handset the entire time.

Alongside this interesting interface, IPVanish's Android app incorporates its Scramble feature. This helps to avoid websites detect the use of a VPN when you're trying to access geo-restricted content. Other features include a kill switch, split tunneling, and beta support for IKEv2.

If you're not a fan of other VPN's automatically blocking insecure networks, you may like the fact IPVanish simply offers you a warning with the option to proceed if you wish.

If you're after more than just the unblocking of Netflix and Disney Plus from your Android VPN, it may be worth looking elsewhere. However, as a very visual-orientated app with some great features, IPVanish is deserving a place in the best Android VPN guide - if only because its app is updated far more regularly than its iOS counterpart.

Is VPN safe for Android?

The short answer is yes, of course. If anything, with the help of the best Android VPN, security on your Android handset or tablet will be optimised. This is because VPNs encrypt your information before using one of its many protocols to securely transfer your data from A to B. VPNs also conceal your actual IP address and swap it for another with thousands of servers across many locations around the world.

Depending on what you're doing, you can even cater these settings including what type of encryption or protocol to use to better suit your activity.

Which VPN is best for Android?

You need look no further. We have crowned ExpressVPN the top choice for Android users due to its clean, intuitive app, array of fantastic, versatile security features, and the fact it can unblock all the top, most popular streaming services with little to no trouble.

Not convinced? Well, ExpressVPN goes above and beyond to reassure any new customers. That's why it offers a risk free trial with its 30-day all your money back guarantee.

Which free VPN is best for Android?

If you want the best free VPN available, we've got a buying guide for that. However, it's worth noting the drawbacks of VPN that offers free plans. You will find a lot of its features are restricted to its premium customers. A lot of free VPN providers also come with a limited download allowance per week or month. The choice of servers may also be limited, taking away the choice of some of the better performers in terms of speed.

If money really is an issue, you can always see what the best cheap VPNs are out there, though Surfshark always reigns supreme in that regard, offering premium-level features, as well as unlimited connections and its very own 30-day money back guarantee, so you can give it a try.

