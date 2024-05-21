5 tips for storing your winter duvet as you switch to summer bedding

I’m never one to complain about the sun, but as a naturally sweaty sleeper, I do find it hard to sleep during the summer nights. If, like me, you’re finding it hard to sleep in the heat, then it could be time to switch to your summer duvet.

If you’re new to the world of the best duvets , you might not have heard the phrase ‘tog rating’ before. But as I explained in our duvet size guide , tog measures how effectively your duvet insulates heat, so if you have a high tog rating, your duvet will be warm whereas a low tog rating means your duvet will be cool.

As the seasons change, so should your duvet. I spoke to Happy Beds who explained that the ideal bedroom temperature is between 16-18°C, so if your room feels hotter than that, it’s time to put away your winter duvet and get out your summer one. But if you’re making these key mistakes when switching to your summer bedding, your thicker duvet could be left looking (and smelling) worse for wear when you take it out later in the year.

To avoid any unpleasant surprises, here are five tips for storing your winter duvet and prolonging its lifespan while you enjoy a cooler night’s sleep.

1. Remove your duvet cover and keep it separate when storing

It might be tempting to store your duvet with the best sheets still on, especially if you’ve just washed a thicker duvet set or you don’t want to take up too much room in your airing cupboard. But while it might save you some time later in the year, “you should never store your duvet with its cover still on, especially if the duvet cover has been used and is dirty,” says Happy Beds.

When your duvet is stored in its sheets, dirt, dust and smells can build up on it, so when you go to make your winter bed, it won’t be fresh or hygienic. This could potentially result in an increase in bed bugs, skin irritations and allergy flare-ups, so always remember to remove your duvet cover before storing.

(Image credit: Snowy Vin at Unsplash)

2. Wash your duvet – you sweat more than you realise!

Now that the sheets are off, it’s time to wash your duvet. According to Happy Beds, “the average person sweats between 500ml and 700ml every night”, and the last thing you want is for this sweat to sit and stew on your duvet for several months to make it even smellier and dirtier than before.

As Happy Bed experts explain “a duvet can be washed in a washing machine using a gentle non-bio detergent, as long as its care instructions and washing machine instructions don’t advise against this. Wash it on a normal spin cycle at 60° as this temperature is hot enough to get rid of any dust mites that could be lurking in the crevices".

Once you’ve washed your duvet, it’s important to fully dry it before putting it away as any dampness can cause mould. To dry your duvet, you can put it in a tumble dryer - as long as the care instructions say so - or leave it outside to dry. See our full guide on how to clean a duvet for more information.

3. Fold your duvet to prevent damage

When packing away your duvet, you might be tempted to stuff it into an empty space in your cupboard, but storing it this way can reduce the lifespan of your duvet. Instead, fold your duvet to help protect its structure while also taking up less room. If you have a down duvet, Happy Beds recommend rolling it loosely so you're less likely to damage the interior.

4. Never store your duvet in a bag that’s not vacuum-sealed

(Image credit: Eve)

One of the biggest tips Happy Beds gives for storing your winter duvet is to keep it in a bag that’s vacuum-sealed. Keeping it in a bag that’s open like a bin liner is “a breeding ground for mould, even if it isn’t placed in an area of moisture. What’s more, standard plastic bags can tear easily, which could expose your duvet to dirt.”

Instead, put your folded or rolled duvet into a vacuum-sealed bag for synthetic and down-filled duvets. Not only does this keep your duvet protected, but it condenses it to make it easier to store. However, it’s not recommended to vacuum seal a feather duvet, as it can damage the feathers and lose its fluffiness, so choose a breathable cotton bag instead if you have this type of duvet.

5. Store your duvet in a cool, dry and scented location

Finally, store your winter duvet in a cool, dry location away from moisture. If you’ve got a rolled down duvet, keep it in an upright position to better protect the material. For even more freshness, “place some scented beads in an open cup or a mesh bag and add them next to it,” recommends Happy Beds.

And that’s it! As you switch to your winter duvet later in the year, you can follow the same steps for packing away your summer duvet, and you’ll have a fresh and well-scented duvet waiting for you.