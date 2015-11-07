007 ways you can get the James Bond look

Previous Next 1/9

Cutting-edge clothing and accessories

We're big fans of Bond here at T3. After all, the suave spy has been playing with the latest cutting-edge tech for even longer than us.

From Sean Connery's awe-inspiring jetpack set piece in Thunderball to the watch with a built-in saw that helped Roger Moore extricate himself from a tricky entanglement in Live And Let Die, gadgets have been a vital ingredient in most Bond films to date.

We've covered much of the tech featured in Spectre, Bond's latest outing, in detail - check out the best James Bond phones, the cars from Spectreand our Sony Xperia Z5 review. So now we're turning out attention to Bond's wardrobe.

Bond's clothes and accessories are every bit as stylish and desirable as his tech so we've compiled this list of our favourites, all of which you can buy today and get the look of Ian Fleming's famous secret agent.