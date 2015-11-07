007 ways you can get the James Bond look

By T3 Online
1/9
Cutting-edge clothing and accessories
We're big fans of Bond here at T3. After all, the suave spy has been playing with the latest cutting-edge tech for even longer than us.
From Sean Connery's awe-inspiring jetpack set piece in Thunderball to the watch with a built-in saw that helped Roger Moore extricate himself from a tricky entanglement in Live And Let Die, gadgets have been a vital ingredient in most Bond films to date.
We've covered much of the tech featured in Spectre, Bond's latest outing, in detail - check out the best James Bond phones, the cars from Spectreand our Sony Xperia Z5 review. So now we're turning out attention to Bond's wardrobe.
Bond's clothes and accessories are every bit as stylish and desirable as his tech so we've compiled this list of our favourites, all of which you can buy today and get the look of Ian Fleming's famous secret agent.
2/9
001. The suit
If you were expecting today's Bond to stay true to the sartorial traditions of Ian Fleming's original character and indeed Fleming himself, then you might be surprised to learn that Daniel Craig's sharp silhouettes are mostly the work of Texan designer Tom Ford and not Savile Row. However, Bond clearly hasn't skipped a beat in the style stakes by eschewing Mayfair's finest in his recent outings.
The range of suiting on display in Spectre has many a tailoring geek salivating. Our favourites are the Tom Ford O'Connor Windowpane Suit (£2,650) worn in the pre-title sequence in Mexico City and the Windsor Three-Piece Suit (only available in store at Tom Ford) seen in the Aston Martin DB10 car chase scene.
Both are made in Italy from pure wool and while the former features notched lapels and a single vented hem; the latter sports peaked lapels, a double vented hem and pressed pleats. Of course, It would be remiss of us not to mention the white tuxedo (£2,530) worn during the train scene in Morocco too – just don't forget the golden rule of evening wear, that white dinner jackets should only be worn in hot countries.
3/9
002. The t-shirt
Bond's suits may no longer be British, but many of his other accoutrements certainly are.
Since the Bond franchise was rebooted with 2006's Casino Royale, Daniel Craig has frequently visited tropical climes on her majesty's secret service clad in t-shirts and polo shirts from Nottingham-based Sunspel. A luxury brand with a rich heritage stretching back to 1860, Sunspel's Riviera T-shirts (£65)and polo shirts //insert link: http://www.sunspel.com/uk/riviera-polo-shirt.html// (£80) were specially developed with Craig in mind.
The former is made from luxurious 100 per cent long staple Egyptian cotton, while the latter is constructed from a lightweight breathable cotton mesh fabric. Why not also treat yourself to a pair of swim shorts(£120) based on a design first seen on Sean Connery in Thunderball?
4/9
003. The shoes
As befits a British icon, Daniel Craig's Bond is usually seen modelling the very best in handmade English footwear from master shoemaker Crockett and Jones. Founded in 1879, the Northampton-based and still family-run firm made not one but six pairs of shoes for Spectre, ensuring Bond has every possible scenario covered.
Our favourites are the elegant Camberley monk shoe (£460), swish Swansea broguesin brown suede (£345) and hard-wearing military-style Radnor boots(£460).
5/9
004. The watch
No Bond adventure would be complete without a luxury timepiece, preferably one packing a surprise or two. Bond's choice of wristwear has changed almost as many times as the character portraying him.
Sean Connery helped the Rolex Submariner acquire its iconic status, while the digital watch dominated 1980s led to a tie-in with Seiko for Roger Moore's later appearances. Daniel Craig's Bond has been squarely in the Omega camp from day one, with the luxury Swiss watchmaker providing a variety of high-end models across his four films to date.
Spectre's model of choice is the Seamaster 300 (£5,050), which introduces a classy, striped canvas band in place of the more familiar stainless steel bracelets of previous movies. You can also read more about it.
6/9
005. The sunglasses
It's hard to think of an exotic location 007 hasn't visited on a secret mission and the vast majority boasted far brighter and sunnier weather than good old blighty, compelling Bond to pack some high quality eyewear in order to protect his steely-eyed vision. That man Tom Ford once again does the honours in Spectre, with his Henry Vintage Wayfarers (£220) coming into their own when Bond hits the Sahara desert.
Both Craig and Pierce Brosnan's Bonds have also been seen in Persol, although the specific models created for Casino Royale and Die Another Day have now been discontinued.
7/9
006. The jacket
Naturally, 007 can't spend all his time in the Bahamas and in chillier settings, such as the Scottish Highlands seen in the climax to Skyfall, the iconic operative turns to his trusty Barbour. One of the most iconic British brands of them all, Barbour's tough-wearing outdoor gear is still manufactured to exacting standards in the firm's South Shields factory.
Daniel Craig certainly helped to give the brand an edgier feel when he paired his Barbour Beacon Sports Jacket(£399) with a scarf and shotgun. The blazer-style jacket is a medium-weight waxed cotton affair from Barbour's more contemporary Barbour Heritage collection.
8/9
007. The gloves
Bond wouldn't be seen dead in wintery weather in anything other than a pair of luxury leather gloves from Dents. With nearly 250 years of glove-making pedigree – the firm has been in business since 1777 – Dents is another iconic British brand that fits perfectly with Ian Fleming's original vision for Bond.
Dents gloves are still handmade in Wiltshire and you can keep your fingers warm this winter in either the James Bond Skyfall Leather Gloves (£65) or James Bond Spectre Driving Gloves (£99).
9/9
Want more 007?
You can read more about James Bond's relationship with gadgets down the years and find out how the latest Spectre tech stacks up in The 007 Hotlist in the latest issue of T3 magazine, on sale now.
And don't forget to check out what we thought of Spectre.