Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon? Sign me up for Prime Video's new comedy

I've said it many times before – the best streaming service on the market might just be the one that can wrangle the biggest stars for its original movies and shows, and Amazon Prime Video is making a real case for itself lately. It just unveiled a huge new comedy movie starring not just Will Ferrell, but also Reece Witherspoon.
Those are two seriously big names, the former an obvious titan of the comedy blockbuster world. Moreover, the full trailer for You're Cordially Invited makes it look like a really fun old-school comedy movie, and one that loads of people should enjoy when it lands on Prime Video on 30 January 2025.
The movie has a fairly classic premise to start things off. Ferrell and Witherspoon each play a single parent who's doing their best to organise their daughter's wedding. As it happens, they both pick not only the same date but also the same boutique venue, which is where the trouble starts.
On arriving for the big day, they each discover that the venue has double-booked them, and since this is a comedy movie rather than real life, that starts a feud. It looks like they'll do their best to get one up on each other while trying to hold both weddings at the same time, with predictably crowded results.
Quite how that's going to lead to a set-piece event where Ferrell wrestles an alligator in his bedroom isn't exactly clear to me but, doubtless, the full movie will oblige with a ridiculous set of events leading up to it. It'll clearly involve both stag and hen nights, too, and potentially some all-out brawling.
This is the sort of crowd-pleaser movie that you'd slightly expect to get a cinema release, especially with two big household names to hang on its posters, but that might all play into Amazon's hands. After all, the endless drive to find more subscribers can be a powerful one for every streaming platform, and it's presumably a close call whether a run in cinemas will help build the hype or simply stop people from getting a Prime subscription just to see the movie.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
