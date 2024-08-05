Unbeatable Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix bundle deal available as Sky Sports+ launches

Sky is set to expand its Sky Sports offering on 8 August, with 100s of additional hours of sport available to stream through its Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q devices in the UK. That will include at least 20 live matches for each EFL team in the Championship, Division 1, and Division 2 for the first time.

Sky Sports+ will be integrated into the usual Sky TV platform and is free to all Sky Sports subscribers, but that's not all. To celebrate its launch, plus the forthcoming start of the new Premier League season, Sky is offering an unbeatable sports and TV package.

New customers can get Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix in one bundle for just £43 per month. That includes Sky Sports and Sky TV broadcasts in 4K (where possible), plus Netflix membership that can be used on other devices too.

The offer is available to all those getting a Sky Stream or Sky Glass for the first time. If you choose the latter, you will also have to pay a little extra for the TV itself – from £14 per month for the 43-inch model.

Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV, Netflix & UHD: was £52pm, now £43pm at Sky

With this bundle you get a Sky Stream set-top-box and subscriptions to Sky TV, Netflix and the entire Sky Sports lineup – including the new Sky Sports+. That's a saving of £216 over the course of the 24-month contract.

What is Sky Sports+ and what do you get in the deal?

Announced in May, Sky Sports+ is essentially a free add-on for all Sky Sports subscribers.

Using internet streams rather than traditional over-the-air broadcast channels, it provides access to many more live football matches and sporting events, plus sporting documentaries and specialist programming.

All Sky Sports subscribers get it, not just those who take this deal. But those who don't already have Sky can take advantage of the amazing offer.

It includes a Sky Stream box, which streams all content over an internet connection. That means you do not need a satellite dish nor specialist installation – just a reasonably fast broadband connection.

It is effectively a Sky Glass without the TV or sound system, allowing you to get the same TV experience through your own television.

Alternatively, you can opt for a Sky Glass too, which is priced from £14 per month for the 43-inch model. This is an all-in-one 4K HDR TV with its own Dolby Atmos sound system built in.

Just make sure you're reasonably quick to nab the offer though, as it is only available until 21 August 2024.