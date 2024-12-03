Spotify gets a great Gemini AI upgrade, but you'll have to jump through a few hoops to use it

Quick Summary
There’s a new Spotify extension feature that works with Google Gemini Apps.
It will allow you to search, browse or play music through the streaming service using the apps.
There’s plenty of spotlight on the music streaming services at the moment, with the year's round-ups going live or coming soon. YouTube announced its version last week, while Spotify’s much anticipated Wrapped is due this week.
Spotify has another gift for its subscribers ahead of the holiday season, too. If you're a Google Gemini fan, you can link your Spotify and Google accounts to allow you to ask Gemini Apps to play, search or browse music on the platform.
Some of the prompts you can try include “Play [album name] on Spotify”, “Play [song name] by [artist name] on Spotify”, “Play my Spotify playlist called [playlist name]” and “Play music for [activity] on Spotify”.
When it comes to searching, the feature will allow you to ask things like “Search for [artist name] songs”, “Search for the song that goes [lyrics]” and “Find a Spotify playlist with [genre, mood, activity] music”.
However, as with most artificial intelligence features today, there are some caveats.
Gemini Apps won’t be able to do things like create a Spotify playlist for example, and you will need to have an Android device that is running English as the main language. The feature isn’t on by default either so you’ll need to jump through a couple hoops in order to be able to use it.
How to enable the Spotify extension feature on Gemini Apps
To play or search for music in Spotify through Gemini apps, you’ll need to link your Spotify account with your a Google account. You’ll also need to turn on Gemini Apps Activity on your device, and you will need to have a Spotify Premium subscription if you want the exact song you requested to be played.
- Follow the instructions below to connect Spotify and Google:
- Ask the Gemini app to play, search, or browse music on Spotify.
- If Spotify isn’t connected, you’ll get the option to connect it.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
As we mentioned, this feature is currently only available for Android devices at the moment and you’ll need to have your device set to English.
It’s also worth noting that the Spotify extension feature won’t work on Google Messages or the Gemini web app.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
