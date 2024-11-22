YouTube beats Spotify to the punch with a much-loved feature

Quick Summary
YouTube Music has started rolling out its YouTube Music 2024 Recap, beating Spotify this year.
The recap highlights everything you have listened to over the last 12 months, and gives you the option to save a playlist of your top 100 songs.
There are plenty of advantages of music streaming apps – you can play pretty much any artist or song whenever you want, and it's a great way to discover new bands, artists or tracks too.
There is another advantage though, and it's one we look forward to at the end of every year – the round up of what you have listened to over the last 12 months. Each service calls its round up, or recap, something different, and they all arrive around the same time.
YouTube Music is kicking things off this year (spotted by TechRadar), beating Spotify to the punch. The YouTube Music 2024 Recap is rolling out now and it will give you a run down of your listening habits since January, though it's not just music you've streamed on the platform, the recap also includes music and podcasts you have played through YouTube.
The YouTube Music 2024 Recap will show you how much listening you've done altogether for the last 12 months, as well as the songs, albums and artists you've listened to most. It means if you have kids and they've played their favourite Disney movie soundtrack on repeat from your phone, that will be in there too.
You can also compare yourself to other YouTube Music users too, with the 2024 Recap indicating how much of an Ed Sheeran fan you are compared to others, for example.
How to find your YouTube Music 2024 Recap
The YouTube Music 2024 Recap should appear as a notification when you next open the YouTube Music app, but you can also head to the Home tab to find it if you miss the pop up.
You can then scroll through your recap like an Instagram Story, tapping to go forward or pressing and holding to pause, and you'll discover your top five tracks, as well as the different tracks you listened to and your 'music character'.
You can also save your top 100 songs as a playlist.
For those that are Spotify users, we suspect its version – Spotify Unwrapped 2024 will be available soon.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
