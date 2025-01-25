Prime Video's steamy new thriller is coming – perfect for a date night

When it comes to summarising the background of an upcoming streaming movie, it's normally quite simple – but My Fault: London is a bit more complicated. This new Amazon Prime Video romantic thriller is based on the streamer's 2023 Spanish-language Culpa Mia, relocated and in English for a new mass audience.
Ignore the fact that Culpa Mia 2 is on the way as well, and enjoy the first trailer for My Fault: London, which looks like a suitably steamy and tense little romance. It stars Asha Banks as Noah, a young American woman forced to move to the UK when her mother remarries. Once there, she discovers that her new stepbrother is, frankly, a total hottie.
That's right, My Fault: London goes straight to a pretty weird place, so if you're not into the whole area you might want to avoid it. If you don't mind a slightly askew romance, then carry on. Her stepbrother Nick is a genuine bad boy, too, taking part in every salacious activity you could imagine.
That means illegal street races, hedonistic parties and even bare-knuckle fight club matches. It's all a little preposterous, but everyone's very beautiful and the outfits are on point, so you're probably going to get away without needing to question it all too much.
In fact, it looks a lot like Nick's dabbling in the dark arts might lead to some issues to drive the second half of the movie forward, as the pair of them try to stay ahead of his bad decisions and keep their noses clean. Whether they can do that without also falling into an ill-advised tryst with each other will be something I leave up to your imagination.
My Fault: London is coming on 13 February, so it's just a few weeks away, but you'll also notice (if you're canny) that this is the day before Valentine's Day. So, this could be one to add to your watchlist and queue up for a steamy date night of your own on the most famously romantic night of the year. If you end up watching it alone, of course, who's judging? Certainly not Amazon, which will hope the movie can help it secure its spot as the best streaming service out there.
