Paramount Plus subscribers get a taste of what to expect after Stranger Things swoop

Quick Summary The Duffer Brothers have given a hint on the sort of thing they'll be working on after Stranger Things. Now signed to Paramount, they are hoping to make a movie and new TV series, with the latter likely to stream on Paramount+.

Stranger Things is finally coming to an end after almost a decade, with the fifth and final season starting on 26 November 2025. The finale will be available on Netflix on New Year's Eve. But that's hardly the swan song for its co-creators, writers and producers – the Duffer Brothers.

They will be shifting their attention to new TV projects, albeit at a different home. Paramount+ will be hoping to capture some of that Stranger Things magic (and success) after the streaming service swooped in to sign their production company, Upside Down Pictures, to an exclusive four year deal. And Matt and Ross Duffer have recently given us a tease of what to expect.

While there are no concrete details as yet, nor anything on plot or even titles, the Duffers have revealed that they are looking to make a movie next – one with a theatrical release.

A Duffer Brothers Transformers?

Speaking to Variety, Ross said that it was a main reason they decided to sign with Paramount: "When Matt and I were talking about what we want to do next, it really came down to we wanted to do a movie, specifically an original movie – a big original film,” he said.

“And theatrical is so important to us."

In fact, they'd even be interested in taking on one of Paramount's existing properties. But it has to be "that we really respond to".

So it's unlikely we'll see a Duffer Brothers Transformers movie, sadly.

One thing is guaranteed is that there's another TV series or two in the duo, but in the same mould as Stranger Things when it comes to number of episodes: "I get fatigued watching 20-episode seasons,” said Matt.

“We didn’t grow up interested in any of that. We only watched movies. That’s the weird thing that we ended up in TV, because we had almost zero interest in television."