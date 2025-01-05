One of Netflix's most beloved series finally confirms when it will end

Netflix has created a whole heap of original shows in its quest to be crowned as the best streaming service on the planet, but few of these have as devout and heartfelt a following as Cobra Kai. Beginning as as unlikely spinoff from the Karate Kid franchise, it's grown into something huge in its own right.
Its sixth and final season has been ongoing for a while, with Netflix splitting the run of episodes into three parts and staggering their releases. Now we finally know when the third and final part will arrive, bringing the Cobra Kai saga to an end at last. It'll drop on Netflix on 13 February, as confirmed by an extremely brief new teaser trailer.
In fact, it's so brief that we basically see almost nothing, other than another glimpse at the title-deciding fights that will determine whether the Cobra Kai dojo can actually claim to be the world's best. The fights are key, of course, but many of the show's biggest fans will be just as excited to see how character arcs end when the episodes arrive.
Cobra Kai wasn't Netflix's first original show, by any means, but it's still been around for a really long time. It started way back in 2018, and with this being its sixth season in seven years, it's churned out fun, corny and emotional storylines for a long while now. What remains to be seen is whether it can stick the landing, but the initial verdict on the bits of Season 6 that have arrived already has been positive.
At the time of writing, the season sits on an 85% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a slightly lower score from audiences. That technically makes it the weakest season, by reviews at least, that the show has produced, but it's a huge caveat that nobody knows how it ends yet.
Expect that score to potentially take a bump (or a nosedive) when the final episodes arrive and people are able to assess the season as a whole, as well as the series as a complete package. Meanwhile, if you're a big Cobra Kai fan, you've got a date to circle in your calendar at last.
