One of Apple TV's most exciting sci-fi hits just got an incredible new trailer

The first season of Apple TV+ hit show Silo was a bit of a slow burn – it's a sci-fi show that isn't afraid to take things at a more leisurely pace.

Laying out a grim future in which humanity has retreated into huge vertical silos underground to protect itself from an apparently destroyed surface world, multiple mysteries started to unfold as the season went on.

Now, it's coming back for a second season that should clarify things a bunch, and has a bombastic full trailer – which you can check out below.

Silo â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It shows that Rebecca Ferguson's main character Juliette might not have quite the mortal fate that so many worried about after the end of that first season.

Clearly, her survival (however that might come about) is going to make for some serious ructions below the surface, as people grapple with the fact that they might have been lied to by shadowy authorities. It seems a full-blown rebellion might be brewing in the Silo, in fact, complete with a slogan – "Juliette Lives".

The show's last season saw Juliette slowly uncovering the possibility that the world's surface was not quite so devastated as she'd been told, while other characters wrestled with dilemmas about how to live their lives in this highly-controlled world.

This big trailer comes almost exactly a month before the show's second season debuts – it'll start streaming on Apple TV+ on 15 November, and should follow the weekly cadence that now feels like Apple's default. It'll also further cement Apple's justifiable claims to have the best streaming service for sci-fi fans.

After all, Silo can be added to the likes of Foundation, For All Mankind, Severance and Sunny as high-concept, high-budget sci-fi shows from the last few years that have almost all done well with critics. Silo managed an 88% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes the first time out, even if audiences were surprisingly mixed – at just 66%.

Whether the show's second season can help Apple to actually catch up some of the open ground between its viewership and the likes of Netflix isn't as clear, though.