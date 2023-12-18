This could be the best streaming service you've never heard of

We are often talking about the best streaming services here on T3., and they are often fairly well known already – the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Each has an extensive library of superb TV shows and films.

But, if your movie tastes are a little more esoteric, they can often be found lacking. If you're a big horror or Hong Kong kung-fu fan, for example, it can be hard to find the more obscure flicks to sate your appetite.

That's where Arrow steps up to the plate. It's a video streaming service that directly caters for a cult audience – those who like the Japanese kaiju films that aren't Godzilla, or unintentionally funny 70s creations featuring a man in a gorilla costume wrecking a tiny island model.

And it's brilliant!

Managed by Arrow Video – itself a publisher of some of the finest cult movie DVDs and Blu-rays around – the Arrow streaming service features a wide collection of oddities and some bigger-name films that have seemingly fallen through the cracks.

A selection of Bruce Lee's Golden Harvest movies are available, for example, including Game of Death and Fist of Fury. There's a Sonny Chiba collection too, which could explain why Quentin Tarantino himself has exclaimed Arrow to be the only streaming service he uses.

The various Hellraiser films are on the service, as well as the Danny Dyer horror Severance, while several revered filmmakers have curated lists of streamable cinematic treats you should check out, too.

If it wasn't for Joe Dante and his selections, I wouldn't have discovered Mighty Peking Man – that's almost worth the monthly subscription fee on its own.

Indeed, although Arrow has been around for a couple of years, I'm hugely happy to have found it at last. It really is a treasure trove of, sometimes tat, often treats. And, unlike the main streaming platforms, I've found so much to watch and enjoy, even after just a relatively short time signed up.

So, if like me, you are after something a bit different to watch, check out Arrow – it's certainly that and a whole lot more.

How much is Arrow and where can I stream it?

Arrow costs £4.99 per month to subscribe, or £49.99 for a whole year. You also get a 14-day trial.

You sign up to it through the dedicated website, with an app available for Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, iOS, Android devices, and Xbox.

Movies are streamed in HD where possible, with many being upscaled and looking better than ever.