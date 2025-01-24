Netflix's unbelievably popular thriller is back, and has a date at last

If you make an effort to list out the most successful and influential shows that Netflix has ever produced, there might be some bigger entries than You, but it absolutely has to figure on the list. This serial killer show took a novel perspective on the genre and produced one of the finest anti-heroes in recent memory.

Its fifth season is on the way at last, promising to bring to a close the bloody escapades of Penn Badgley's Joe, who's now torn a bit of a bloody swathe through more lives than we'd care to count. The show will stream on 24 April this year, according to a new announcement trailer that doesn't feature a whole heap of new footage.

YOU: Season 5 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In fact, this is something of a montage, running us through glimpses of Joe's various victims down the years, as the character revisits his crimes while slowly but surely getting back to basics by uncovering his original prison cell room. That makes it look like he's going to be using it again, and it would seem that the action will be back in New York again.

Who exactly his victim or victims will be, this time around, remains to be seen, and fans of the show will doubtless be waiting on tenterhooks to find out more when an actual teaser or full trailer comes out (which might not be for a few weeks, based on how Netflix normally runs things).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

There's a voiceover from Joe talking about things coming to an end, though, so it does look like this season will be quite a final one, literally and figuratively. The question on everyone's lips, of course, will be whether he's going to get away with it, as the net has come close to snaring him various times down the seasons so far.

We'll have to wait until April to find out, as we now know. Still, the good news is that it seems we'll get the whole season in one go, as Netflix hasn't said anything about a break between chunks – something it's been experimenting with in the last 18 months. I'm not a fan of those breaks, so it's great to see one of the best streaming services out there move away from them.

