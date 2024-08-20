Netflix's new no.1 shows star power can't save it from dismal Rotten Tomatoes score

The Netflix chart continues to steamroll one top-ranked title out of its top spot for another. But while recent most-watched movies on the streaming service have been modern classics – U.S. Marshals and Kingsman most recently in the UK – this week kicks off with a fresh slice of brand new Netflix movie pie.

The Union, which stars Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg has all the tell-tale signs of being a super-hit – and, like I say, it has been the most-watched over the weekend – but that hasn't led to it being showered with praise. Quite the opposite, actually, which goes to show that star power can't guarantee star results.

I'm not suggesting that every Berry and Wahlberg movie is a front-runner for an Oscar nomination, but both have had their major successes (Wahlberg in The Fighter, Boogie Nights, The Departed; Berry in Lost in America, the X-Men franchise, and John Wick 3).

The Union, however, is among their career lows – netting a mere 28% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. That puts it in similar ranks to 2008's The Happening and 2004's Catwoman. Movies that I suspect their stars will think are best forgotten.

But you know when movies are so bad that they're kinda good? I'm not suggesting The Union quite squeezes into that category, but for a schlocky throwaway summer movie with absurd one-liners and cheesy action scenes, there's still fun to be had here.

It does go to show that throwing money at star power in a bid to be one of the best streaming services isn't always going to be a recipe for success, though. I've been hearing reports of Apple doing much of the same, and having to reel in its financial spend. Whichever way you shape it, though, The Union is a bust – and I wouldn't be surprised if that audience score fluctuates in the coming days as more watch Berry and Wahlberg's latest.