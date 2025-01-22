Netflix's new no.1 sees return of Hollywood royalty – over 10 years since her last movie

If it isn't Cameron Diaz, back in the spotlight, championing Netflix's latest number one movie – Back In Action – which has flown up the charts since its 17 January release date. She stars alongside Jamie Foxx in an A-list production that Netflix produced with a $70 million budget.

What's particularly interesting, however, is that Diaz has been absent from our screens for over a decade. Her previous movie, Annie, was released back in 2014 – and not to a particularly warm reception. But Diaz is now well and truly back in the game, with Outcome in post-production for a future release, and she'll reprise her role in Shrek 5 for 2026 too according to IMDB!

Back in Action | Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Back In Action isn't referring to Diaz's Hollywood hiatus so much as its own storyline though: Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx) are former CIA spies, thrown back into a world of espionage as their identities are exposed. That proves a big problem for the fact that their young kids – Alice (McKenna Roberts) and Leo (Rylan Jackson) – are also on the scene and need to be protected.

While Netflix often proves itself among the best streaming services, putting its hand to creating all manner of movies and shows, Back In Action may have proved popular so far – but the ratings are abysmal. The Rotten Tomatoes critics' score is a mere 23%, but viewers are riding the action-comedy fun wave with more enjoyment – scoring it 64% on average (at the time of writing).

The reviews are very mixed, to say the least, though. One laments "Acting looks like a C grade home made movie," supported by another's comment that "Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz should just retire already". Others disagree, though, calling Jamie and Cameron "amazing". Those movies where viewers can't agree are sometimes quiet winners.

Back In Action is directed by Seth Gordon, known for Horrible Bosses and Baywatch, so if those movies have captured your interest in the recent past then it's worth giving Diaz and Foxx a shot – and just strapping in for the ride. Don't expect anything out of the ordinary or groundbreaking here, but sometimes that's just what the doctor ordered. And it's great to see Diaz back on screen.