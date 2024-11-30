Netflix in December: 5 top new shows and movies to stream

December is always a huge time of year in the race to be crowned as the biggest and best streaming service on the market. Each and every competitor in the race feels the pressure to release huge new shows and movies to grab people's attention while they relax over the holidays.

So, if you're a Netflix subscriber wondering what you can expect over the next month or so, or if you're considering signing up with the same curiosity, I've got the details you need. I've scoured the Netflix release calendar to pick out five highlights that you won't want to miss in December 2024.

Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 26 December

There's only really one place to start this list – since it's basically the biggest streaming arrival in memory. The second season of Squid Game arrives on Boxing Day, and promises to break records for Netflix (in its dreams, at least). The show's first season was the true definition of a sensation, exploding in popularity.

It's been years since then, but we've known for ages that a second run of episodes was on the way. Now they're finally imminent, promising to continue the twisted story of bloody games and human survival, complete with a whole new cast of contestants ready for the slaughter.

Black Doves

Black Doves | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 5 December

Here's one I really can't wait for – Black Doves couldn't be more up my street. It's a spy thriller starring some really interesting British names, including Keira Knightley playing against type and bouncing off Ben Whishaw nicely. Add Sarah Lancashire into that mix and you have a smorgasbord of talent.

The show will be short and sweet, and promises to be bloody, too. There's plenty of dark humour even in just its trailers so far, as it spins a story about Knightley's ex-spy fighting to discover why her lover was murdered, and by whom. Expect twists, reveals and some incredibly tense sequences.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday 6 December

If you want something a little more cheesy and indulgent this holiday season, then Netflix might just be serving up the perfect special. It's managed to get hold of Sabrina Carpenter, one of the undeniable musical stars of 2024, for a Christmas special that looks super fun.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Expect a whole heap of amazing performances, including some massive duets. She'll be singing with Chappell Roan, Shania Twain and more, but also having some massive non-musical guests drop by. Expect Cara Delevingne, Sean Astin, Nico Hiraga and others. Sounds like a perfect way to spend a cosy night in this December, no?

Carry-On

Carry-On | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday 13 December

This is another one I can't wait for – Carry-On looks so, so fun. It's an action thriller set in a busy airport as people travel home for the holidays. Taron Egerton, one of my favourite stars right now, plays a TSA guard who gets embroiled in a huge plot.

The baddie this time around is played by Jason Bateman, and he looks properly menacing, but it's the tone that I love. I'm not saying this'll match the quality of something like Die Hard, but it has that same attitude to the Christmas setting, where it's a plot device that makes a huge amount of sense.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Tuesday 10 December

Rounding things out with something a little different, you might have missed over the last couple of decades that Jamie Foxx isn't just an actor. He's also made plenty of music, and repeatedly dabbled in stand-up comedy.

Every few years he's released a special, and they've often gone down really well, with ribald stories about show business and fame through his own lens. Netflix is going to be the home of his latest show, and while we don't know a huge amount about it other than the release date, it's sure to be a fun hour or so of stories and, crucially, jokes.