My favourite Will Ferrell comedy leaves Netflix in just days

If you were setting out to list the very best Will Ferrell comedies of all time, first of all, good luck to you. This giant of comedy has been in some of the highest-grossing, most-quoted and downright funnies films ever, and there are more of them than you can shake a stick at.
That said, my own personal list would probably end up sticking Step Brothers right at the top, and I know I'm not the only one who would lean that way. It's a stupidly amusing little movie that offers up way more memorable moments than it has any right to – and right now it's counting down the days until it leaves Netflix in the UK. You can catch it for the last time on 31 December before it disappears.
Step Brothers has a pretty simple idea at its heart – what if two completely spoiled manbabies became step-brothers when their respective indulgent parents got married? Will Ferrell plays one of these, with John C. Reilly taking up the opposite role.
Initially disgusted by each other, these two go through a long 'nemesis' phase in which they do their best to make each others' lives miserable. Even a temporary alliance to try to break up their parents doesn't last – until a famous moment that unites them ("Did we just become best friends?!").
The movie's absolutely chock-full of famous lines like that, and moments where Ferrell are both able to completely indulge themselves as they play adults who've absolutely never had to, well, adult. There are few things that are more fun than acting like a big baby, after all, and that basically sums up their characters for most of the movie.
So, if you're sitting here during the awkward gap between Christmas and the new year, wondering what you could queue up for a reliably funny movie night, look no further. This would be a great choice on any occasion, but the fact that you only have a matter of days left before it disappears makes Step Brothers an automatic pick, in my humble opinion. Once it's gone, Netflix's credentials as the best streaming service will take quite a hit.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment.
