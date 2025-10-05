Matt Smith's new show looks pretty superb – on a surprising streaming service

Since he broke out in a huge way playing Doctor Who, it's fair to say that Matt Smith's had an undeniably interesting career. He's gone out of his way to work with interesting directors and has taken parts that have stretched him in all sorts of different directions (just check out his mohawk in this summer's movie release Caught Stealing).

He seems to have an excellent radar for parts that will make for interesting performances, which makes his latest TV project very interesting.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

He's starring front and centre in a new series for Sky TV, The Death of Bunny Munro, which is a straight adaptation of musician Nick Cave's novel of the same name, and we just got a first teaser trailer for the show.

The Death of Bunny Munro starring Matt Smith | Teaser Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

It looks like a fascinating story, one that focusses in on the question of masculinity and parenting, with Smith in the title role as a louche and loose lothario who may or may not be doing a particularly great job of looking after his young son at a pretty formative point in his life.

The two of them are both grieving, having endured the death of Bunny's wife and his son's mother, but you wouldn't know that from the teaser, which is more centred around a quick showcase of the wild side of Bunny's life as the show opens.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sky TV) (Image credit: Sky TV) (Image credit: Sky TV) (Image credit: Sky TV) (Image credit: Sky TV)

From the book's blurb online, there's also a whole extra layer that will perhaps be clearer in subsequent trailers or indeed the full show. The book also involves the slowly bubbling threat of a serial killer operating in the characters' area, and with the title very much invoking Bunny's death, you can probably piece together where things might end up.

I haven't read the novel, though, so that's really just some guesstimation on my end, and I'll be curious to see how it fares with critics closer to release. Either way, it looks like a bit of a coup for Sky to be producing such an interesting show with such an interesting actor, so look out for it when it starts on 20 November (it should be available through Now, as you'd hope).