Amazon Prime Video scores sci-fi TV series that could be even bigger than Fallout

Quick Summary
Amazon has confirmed that a TV series based on the Mass Effect game franchise is in development.
It's to be written by Daniel Casey, who also penned Fast & Furious 9.
Amazon Prime Video is on a role when it comes to video games adaptations. Not only has it broken viewing records with Fallout, gained a cult following for Like a Dragon, and has Tomb Raider to come, it has now been confirmed that a TV series based on the hugely popular sci-fi RPG epic, Mass Effect, is in the works.
Amazon has reportedly hired the writer of Fast & Furious 9, Daniel Casey, to pen the show for its streaming service. As Variety reveals, he'll also act as executive producer alongside Ari Arad and EA / Bioware stalwart, Michael Gamble – who is also overseeing the next RPG chapter.
Little else is known about the new show as yet, but Amazon is said to have been in negotiations to sign the license since 2021.
In many ways it is the perfect game franchise to turn into a TV or film series. After its extraordinary work on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, it opted to repeat the formula but in its own sci-fi universe. By doing so, it created one of the most detailed and rich settings in gaming – one that is ripe for adaptation to the small screen.
The universe, characters, races and worlds it established will make for fascinating viewing, whether Casey chooses to adapt the games' story and centre on Shepherd as the lead, or if he decides to go in another direction and tell a whole new tale.
I personally hope he chooses the latter – it has worked well for Fallout and is more interesting for fans of the games and newcomers alike. The Last of Us is superb, for sure, but knowing the outcome already dampens its appeal a touch.
Whatever happens, it could finally cement Amazon as the new king of sci-fi, as it seeks to snatch the crown from Apple TV+.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Hit the slopes with Longines’ new Conquest Chrono Ski Edition
Do you ski? Longines announces limited new Conquest Ski Edition
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Apple’s free Find My update means you’ll never lose your luggage again
There's a really useful Find My upgrade in the latest iPhone software
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
You won't believe the Rotten Tomatoes score of Prime Video gaming show
Like A Dragon: Yakuza has struggled
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new comedy series looks like peak Coen Brothers in first trailer
The Sticky arrives in December
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime this November: the 5 best new shows and movies to watch
November 2024 has some hits coming for Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best Halloween horror movies and shows streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+ right now
Want a spooky watch for Halloween this year? Here are the best horror movies on three of the biggest streaming platforms out there.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video just added a modern classic sci-fi with huge Rotten Tomatoes score
Ex Machina is one of the best sci-fi movies of the century, and it's on Prime Video now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 best Amazon Prime Video shows to watch after The Boys
If you've been loving The Boys, here's a trio of other "Supes" shows to watch next
By Brian Comber Published
-
Amazon's biggest games adaptation back on track with sci-fi master on board
Prime Video's God of War TV series is back on after a few bumps in the road
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Prime Video is going big with latest sci-fi spy show, as first trailer debuts
The Citadel universe continues to expand with Honey Bunny
By Max Freeman-Mills Published