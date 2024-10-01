Amazon Prime Video's next big hit is looking every bit as good as Fallout

Quick Summary
Like a Dragon: Yakuza debuts on Amazon Prime Video on 24 October and a new trailer has appeared to show you what to expect.
The video game adaptation is based on the original Yakuza, so is grittier than the later Like a Dragon games.
Amazon is hoping to repeat its success with Fallout this month as another huge video game adaptation hits the streaming service.
Like a Dragon: Yakuza is based on the extremely popular RPGs from Rya Ga Gotoku Studio (and published by Sega). It's set around the earlier games – as there have been 13 main outings and spin-offs since 2005's Yakuza (not including remakes) – and that means it centres on ex-Yakuza footsoldier Kazuma Kiryu and his fight to unravel a conspiracy involving his best friend and former employers, the Tojo Clan.
You can basically expect a lot of martial arts fight sequences, with lead actor Ryoma Takeuchi (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) previously revealing that, during filming, he "was willing to put my life on the line".
Amazon has now released a full trailer for the new show, which will debut on Prime Video on 24 October.
In it, we can clearly see that the series will pull no punches. It also seemingly lacks the more humorous side of the later games, focusing on a grittier, more realistic aesthetic and characters.
It's also worth noting that the entire series will be presented in Japanese with subtitles (which is exactly as we'd want it). That adds to overall styling and authenticity. But like the games, it does use the fictional Tokyo district of Kamurochō as its setting.
It's good to see that Goro Majima will still be integral too, as he's one of the crazier characters in the earlier Yakuza games and a true fan favourite. He's played by Munetaka Aoki here, and will even get his own game early next year when Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC in February.
Hopefully the show will whet your appetite for more Like a Dragon by then. And if you've not played any of the games yet, we thoroughly recommend you check them out. Just avoid Yakuza or its remake Yakuza Kiwami if you don't want spoilers for the TV series.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
