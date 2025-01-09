Love it or hate it – one of the biggest ever reality shows is to return

It's pretty hard to argue with the idea that the Kardashian family has changed the face of reality TV. These women have built up a media empire that ensures each of them is newsworthy and powerful in their own right, but when they come together for seasons of behind-the-scenes access it can be a show-stopper.

Now the latest version of their long-running show, The Kardashians, is almost back for a sixth season, with its release date revealed as 6 February, in just under a month's time. In the US it'll stream on Hulu, while the UK and other international audiences will need Disney+ to enjoy it.

The Kardashians | Season 6 | Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

There will obviously be plenty of people out there who scoff at the concept and dread the return of these megastars, and they're unlikely to have their minds changed at this juncture. The first teaser trailer doesn't give us a look at any actual real-life moments, either.

It's, instead, a glitzy and art-inspired showcase for each of the sisters (and their matriarch) as they peel themselves out of framed paintings to enter the real world. If you're feeling fancy it could even be a fairly unsubtle metaphor about how The Kardashians might take these larger-than-life celebrities and make them a little more human and three-dimensional in the eyes of their many viewers.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu)

Equally, it could just be a glamorous promo shoot – what do I know? Either way, everyone's present: Kim and Khloe Kardashian, their mother Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, all in a row, each with their own styling and dress, and each looking as polished as ever.

Fans of the series should privately be hoping that this polish isn't too omnipresent when the episodes drop in February, though. The best moments in any celebrity show are when the mask slips or they get relaxed enough to behave somewhat normally, after all. Of course, normal is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to people who've had the luckiest draw of anyone in the world.

Disney will be hoping that this helps both Hulu and Disney+ stand out in the race to be the best streaming service available, and it might indeed move the needle.