Love it or hate it – one of the biggest ever reality shows is to return

It's pretty hard to argue with the idea that the Kardashian family has changed the face of reality TV. These women have built up a media empire that ensures each of them is newsworthy and powerful in their own right, but when they come together for seasons of behind-the-scenes access it can be a show-stopper.
Now the latest version of their long-running show, The Kardashians, is almost back for a sixth season, with its release date revealed as 6 February, in just under a month's time. In the US it'll stream on Hulu, while the UK and other international audiences will need Disney+ to enjoy it.
There will obviously be plenty of people out there who scoff at the concept and dread the return of these megastars, and they're unlikely to have their minds changed at this juncture. The first teaser trailer doesn't give us a look at any actual real-life moments, either.
It's, instead, a glitzy and art-inspired showcase for each of the sisters (and their matriarch) as they peel themselves out of framed paintings to enter the real world. If you're feeling fancy it could even be a fairly unsubtle metaphor about how The Kardashians might take these larger-than-life celebrities and make them a little more human and three-dimensional in the eyes of their many viewers.
Equally, it could just be a glamorous promo shoot – what do I know? Either way, everyone's present: Kim and Khloe Kardashian, their mother Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, all in a row, each with their own styling and dress, and each looking as polished as ever.
Fans of the series should privately be hoping that this polish isn't too omnipresent when the episodes drop in February, though. The best moments in any celebrity show are when the mask slips or they get relaxed enough to behave somewhat normally, after all. Of course, normal is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to people who've had the luckiest draw of anyone in the world.
Disney will be hoping that this helps both Hulu and Disney+ stand out in the race to be the best streaming service available, and it might indeed move the needle.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Polar smartwatch users just got a cool free software upgrade
The Grit X2 Pro and Vantage V3 just got smarter with better navigation, extended battery life, and new personalisation features
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Vivobarefoot Gobi Hiber review: Barefoot warmth perfected for winter
Warm, flexible, and sustainably crafted, the Vivobarefoot Gobi Hiber is the ultimate barefoot boot for tackling cold-weather strolls in comfort and style
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Two-time Oscar-winner stars in Netflix's new thriller series
Zero Day brings Robert De Niro back to Netflix
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This terrifying thriller will shock you – and it'll be on Prime Video soon
Blink Twice is almost here for Prime subscribers
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Harrison Ford is on top form as massive Western show returns soon
1923 is back for more explosive, tense action
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 obscure horror movies to stream on Netflix and Disney+
Fancy a fright tonight? Here are our three horror flick picks you might not have thought of before
By Brian Comber Published
-
One of Netflix's most beloved series finally confirms when it will end
Cobra Kai's final part gets a date
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's best new movie just hit Amazon Prime
The Fall Guy is well worth a look
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's huge new Western series gets a super-bloody trailer
American Primeval looks superb but violent
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of my favourite movies ever leaves Netflix this month
Phantom Thread is a masterpiece
By Max Freeman-Mills Published