Keira Knightley's BBC 'special trick' shows a whole other side to her talents

It's clear that Keira Knightley has a strong fan base and that her latest incoming feature has attracted positive reactions – Black Doves looks like a hot new incoming show. But her most recent appearance on a BBC showed off a whole other side to her talents.
Appearing on Graham Norton's chatshow on BBC One in the UK on Friday 29 November – if you weren't too busy picking out the best Black Friday deals, that is – the star was sat alongside superstars Josh Brolin, Michael Fassbender and Cher. And, no, they're not collaboratively starring in a new show – quite the line-up that'd be though!
Anyway, Knightley's 'special trick'? She can 'play her teeth'. That is to say: tap her white pegs as if a keyboard and deliver a tune – approaching pitch-perfect, too. Put on the spot by Norton, Knightley promptly knocked out a rendition of Cher's classic Believe by flicking her teeth. The BBC even has uploaded a clip.
I don't think this particular special talent will be her pathway to an Oscar – Netflix's next movie might net one, though – but it was entertaining nonetheless. Trust Norton to pull the whackiest out of his guests. When, really, she was there to represent Black Doves – which looks like a jaw-dropping Netflix watch, as you can see in the above trailer.
It hasn't been too long since the show's first trailer landed, but we're already excited about Black Doves – which hits Netflix on 5 December – thanks to both trailers looking, well, amazing. With Knightley in a lead and a host of British talent involved, it could be Netflix's answer to Slow Horses on Apple TV+.
The show has featured in our 5 shows to watch in December on Netflix, of course, as it looks hotly tipped – and another reason Netflix is one of the best streaming services available right now. If you want to catch up with Norton, you'll need to be based in the UK, where the show is available in iPlayer.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor.
